Who is Alan Silva? Popular aerialist all set to participate in America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023

America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 will bring back several fan favorites, former contestants and even former winners for another chance at the crown. The show has produced some of the biggest stars and has been popular since its inception.

One of the contestants set to return for the AGT spin-off is Alan Silva, an aerialist who first appeared on the show during season 15 and placed 5th while on the show.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 will premiere on Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Meet Alan Silva ahead of his appearance on America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023

The first All-Star spin-off of the popular talent show, AGT is set to hit screens in January. Alan Silva is one of the contestants set to make a comeback from season 15. Alan was born in Brazil and his family tree consists of many performers, making him a sixth-generation circus performer in his family.

He started his general training at the young age of four with his father and grandfather. After two years of righteous training, he performed for the first time with floor acrobatics and as a clown. As a 10-year-old, the upcoming America's Got Talent: All-Stars contestant learned to Trapeze and was a trapeze performer till he was 13 years old.

He went on to become a Maromba performer and then an aerial acrobatic flying silks performer. His exceptional skills earned him an invitation to a Cirque du Soleil show, and by 2003, he was performing in Zumanity and is currently a part of the Big Apple Circus.

Alan became an American citizen in 2017 and met his wife while working in Las Vegas, and the two have two children together.

Alan’s AGT season 15 journey

Upcoming America's Got Talent: All-Stars contestant appeared in episode five of season 15. His aerial stunts were performed to Sia’s Alive, which earned him the vote of confidence from Howie Mandel, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell, which sent him into the next round.

Because of the judges cut, Alan advanced to the quarterfinals without performing in episode eight, where he performed a series of stunts in the air to Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love. He successfully completed a dangerous stunt that had the risk of the aerialist landing face-first into a bed of nails.

During the performance, Sofia Vergara covered her face and said:

"I can’t see."

The difficult routine earned him a standing ovation from Howie Mandel and enough votes that sent him into the semifinals.

For his next performance, America's Got Talent: All-Stars contestant switched the cloth that is used for the stunts with a set of chains. He performed to You’re No Good by Linda Ronstadt while spinning by his neck with the chains on fire. He advanced to the finals as he received more online votes than Archie Williams and Malik DOPE as part of the Dunkin’ Save.

Alan made it rain during the finals as he performed with a set of straps while water poured from above to Live Like Legends by Ruelle. The finale saw Alan perform with Bello Sisters and Deadly Games while Bishop Briggs performed River and Higher. He reached the Top 5 and placed fifth in AGT behind Brandon Leake, Broken Roots, Cristina Rae, and Roberta Battaglia.

He is now set to return for another chance as part of America's Got Talent: All Stars 2023 which will premiere on January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

