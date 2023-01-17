AGT: All-Stars episode 3: Here's how fans felt after mentalist Peter Antoniou's audition received Simon Cowell's X buzzer

America's Got Talent (AGT)'s spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The one-hour episode documented the next 10 former contestants from all over the world across several Got Talent franchises competing against each other to win over the audience and stand a chance to win the coveted title and $1 million grand cash prize.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, Peter Antoniou, the mentalist from AGT season 16 performed for a chance to win again. However, like his previous audition, his performance didn't land well with Simon, who pressed the X buzzer once again. Fans were left mixed with the act as some agreed with the judge while others found the performance to be great.

Every week in the hit reality talent competition, 10 former contestants will compete to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the live audience and viewers back home. The participants include former winners, finalists and individuals/groups who have delivered memorable performances.

Peter Antonious receives an X from Simon again on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars began with host Terry Crews welcoming viewers and judges to another week of talented acts. He revealed that the next 10 acts performing this week were from all over the world and that it would be difficult to choose one. However, it was all dependent on the superfans who could vote to send one contestant forward and judge Simon Cowell, who could press his Golden Buzzer.

Mentalist Peter Antoniou took to the stage to impress the judges and audience. He previously appeared on AGT season 16 and blew the judges' and viewers' minds with his psychic reading. While talking to the judges back then, he revealed that when Sofia Vergara's now-husband Joe Manganiello proposed to her, a rainbow appeared, one that the judge claimed no one ever knew.

Peter reached the semi-finals, however, he was eliminated soon after due to the lack of votes and because he stumbled reading Sophia's mind. He eventually received the X buzzer from Simon because of the mistake. Ahead of his audition for AGT: All-Stars, the mentalist revealed that after his previous stint, he got a chance to perform live in Vegas and wanted to prove his mettle once again.

In a confessional, the AGT: All-Stars contestant said:

"Since being on the show, my life's completely changed. I'm going to theaters, people are coming out.. And it's been such an incredible journey. I think this is my opportunity to really prove that I deserve to be counted amongst all of the All-Stars."

Peter realized that Simon was going to be a "curveball," but the mentalist was going to do everything he could to impress the judge. For his audition for the reality talent competition, he called host Terry Crews, audience member Grace, and judge Howie Mandel on the stage for a tea party.

The mentalist then began his psychic readings on AGT: All-Stars as he correctly guessed Howie's question about when his son was going to get married, Grace's answer about her future child's name and Terry's shoe size. However, ahead of reading the host's mind, Simon once again pressed the X buzzer.

The other judges, Howie and Heidi, disagreed with Simon as they felt Peter had a great talent. While Simon maintained that it wasn't about the result but about the process of getting to the result, which was boring and underwhelming. While the judges felt that the superfans could vote for him, the mentalist called Simon impatient.

Fans react to Peter Antoniou's audition on AGT: All-Stars

Fans were left mixed with Peter's performance. Some agreed with Simon's X buzzer, while others agreed that the psychic reading was indeed great. Check out what they have to say.

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 Simon cowell don't know nothing about psychic, And psychic is one of my favorites #AGTAllStars Simon cowell don't know nothing about psychic, And psychic is one of my favorites #AGTAllStars.

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 Dunno if that was enough to get through tbh. I love this type of magic tho but I don't know if it was enough. #AGT #AGT AllStars Dunno if that was enough to get through tbh. I love this type of magic tho but I don't know if it was enough. #AGT #AGTAllStars

American Idol Fan @krummy09 Whoa, Simon still not happy with Pete #AGTAllStars this act is kinda of dragging on Whoa, Simon still not happy with Pete #AGTAllStars this act is kinda of dragging on

This season of AGT: All-Stars has witnessed several talented contestants in singing, dancing, aerial acts, novelty, magic and ventriloquism, among several others. Viewers have already voted some of them to the Top 11 alongside the judges Golden Buzzer. Only time will tell who stands victorious.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All-Stars next Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

