Who is Peter Antoniou? Meet the mentalist from America's Got Talent: All-Stars season 1

America's Got Talent: All-Stars episode 1 aired on January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC, and returned with 60 marvelous acts that previously appeared on the show and other regional talent reality shows.

One of the contestants who returned is Peter Antoniou. He was a part of AGT season 16 and made it all the way to the Semifinals. The mentalist, who uses humor to impress the audience, is set to take the stage once again.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars episode 2 is set to air on Tuesday, January 3, at 8 pm ET on the network.

Last season's semi-finalist Peter Antoniou to return in America's Got Talent: All-Stars

Peter Antoniou is one of the 60 performers set to return to the show. Over the years, the America's Got Talent: All-Stars contestant has worked with psychologists, hypnotists, magicians, and shamans to enhance his abilities.

The mentalist pairs up his psychic abilities with improvisational comedy, which has helped him gain global appreciation. As part of his progress, he has previously performed at The Royal Albert Hall, The Edinburgh Playhouse, and more. His psychic comedy takes him around the world on tour where he performs for blue-chip companies and sold-out theater crowds.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars contestant has recently started passing on his wisdom and knowledge. He also works as a consultant, educator, and professional mentor to organizations and individuals.

Peter Antoniou’s AGT audition

Peter participated in AGT season 16 in 2022, and his performance included finding an object from a doll house.

Peter initially asked the host, Terry Crews, to join him on stage and explained that each room is decorated according to the judges’ preferences. He asked Terry to pick up the items from the rooms and hide them or “make them go missing.”

The mentalist proceeded with playing a voice message which stated that Terry had hidden the baseball bat in his left pocket. To make sure that there was no foul play, Peter turned the house around which reconfirmed what the message said about Terry.

For the next part of the act, Peter asked Sofia about her engagement ring as he needed a piece of jewelry that one of the judges felt really connected to.

Simon took the ring, and all the judges followed the mentalist backstage where a thousand ring boxes were placed. Simon placed the ring in one of the boxes without Sofia and Peter knowing. This was followed by the mentalist trying to find the ring while the actress mentally focused on it.

The mentalist said:

"Okay so just keep reliving that memory in your mind and sort of guide me like, as if you did know where it was. You just sort of, you’re magnetically drawn to it."

Sofia told him that she believed that she knew where the ring was and that she had a "psychic impression" of it. Through Sofia’s help, the America's Got Talent: All-Stars contestant was able to find the ring and return it to her.

Peter made it all the way to the Semi-finals of the competition and has now returned to the stage hoping to make it all the way.

The first episode aired on January 2, and the upcoming episode is set to air on January 3, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

