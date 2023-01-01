Who is AGT contestant Sacred Riana? Meet the horror magician ahead of her appearance on AGT: All Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) will officially debut its latest spin-off, America's Got Talent: All-Stars season, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The new series will feature 60 former contestants from all over the world across all Got Talent franchises competing against each other and deliver mindblowing acts to stand a chance to win the coveted title and $1 million grand cash prize.

Horror magician Sacred Riana, who competed in season 13 of AGT, is all set to make her appearance on the All-Stars season. Although she was eliminated after the quarterfinals of the competition, she went on to compete on Asia's Got Talent in 2017 and won the title and participated on Britain's Got Talent in 2019. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out if she manages to claim the title a second time in the franchise.

More about AGT contestant Sacred Riana and her journey post the show

AGT season 13 contestant Sacred Riana is arguably one of the spookiest and scariest participants to ever grace the franchise. She was born MArie Antoinette Riana Graharani in Indonesia. Her character on stage was representative of the classic horror Japanese film The Ring and the doll she carried every time on stage gave a similar vibe to Annabelle from The Conjuring universe.

In 2014, the illusionist placed second on the first season of The Next Mentalist. She then appeared on Asia's Got Talent in 2017 and scared the judges David Foster, Anggun and Jay Park. Throughout the numerous acts she performed on stage, Sacred Riana amped up the horror element and delivered emmaculate magic tricks that stunned and scared viewers, but at the same time, garnered standing ovations and applause.

While from the beginning she kept targeting Anggun to accompany her on the tricks, the AGT: All Stars contestant eventually decided to also have Jay Park help her with one of her performances. The contestant was so well received that she garnered enough public votes to be crowned the champion of Asia's Got Talent 2017.

The magician then went on to participate in AGT Season 13 in 2018. For the audition round, she unraveled a mysterious murder case with the help of then-judge Mel B and a polaroid camera, which "somehow captured the likeness of a suicide victim." The scary audition went viral and has since accumulated more than 84 million views. She managed to scare judges Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Throughout her stint on AGT, she managed to elevate every performance to make it scarier than before. After one performance, Mel B even left the stage running as Sacred Riana followed her. Her final quarterfinals performance was cut short as a black screen appeared on television, following which she was quickly eliminated, considering the spooky aspect had crossed limits.

This action from AGT was severely criticized by viewers as they thought she was one of the most talented magicians the competition has ever witnessed. She then competed in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions in 2019 and was eliminated in the Preliminaries.

Sacred Riana's stint on AGT was so successful that starred in her own horror film, The Sacred Riana Beginning. In July 2022, she starred in her sequel film titled The Sacred Riana 2: Bloody Mary. She also appeared on two episodes of Masters Of Illusion in 2020.

AGT: All Stars will feature former winners and finalists as well as contestants who have delivered unforgettable performances and have become fan favorites. They will try and impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel as well as viewers, who can then vote for their favorite. With such a high level of talent, the competition is stiff, and viewers will have to wait and see who stands worthy of winning the title.

