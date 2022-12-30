Where are Divyansh and Manuraj from? Performers will participate in America’s Got Talent: All Stars 2023

America's Got Talent (AGT): All Stars, a new spin-off series of the reality talent competition will have Indian beatboxer and flutist - Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput.

The two will be competing against 59 other former contestants from around the world across all Got Talent franchises. The show will feature former winners, finalists, and participants who delivered unforgettable performances participating to win the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $1 million.

Divyansh and Manuraj were crowned the winners of India's Got Talent season 9 and since then there has been no looking back for them. They have performed nationally and internationally as a duo and are now recognized worldwide.

They are now set to take to the stage on AGT: All Stars in hopes of impressing judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

Viewers will have to tune in to see if they manage to claim the American version of the title and win for a second time. The show will also feature other winners, including musician Kodi Lee (AGT season 14 winner), Terry Fator (AGT season 2 winner) and Jeanick Fournier (Canada's Got Talent 2022 winner), among many others.

AGT: All Stars contestant duo Divyansh and Manuraj on their Indian Got Talent franchise win

The duo took to the stage in India's Got Talent season 9. While Manuraj delivered an impressive performance on his flute, Divyansh mesmerized everyone with his beatboxing skills.

The pair collaborated specifically for the reality talent show and received the Golden Buzzer from the judges, rapper Badshah, actress Shilpa Shetty, veteran actress Kirron Kher and lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

They kept climbing up the ladder and delivered impressive performances. The duo's chemistry and on-stage presence left the judges and viewers stunned. They were eventually crowned the winners of the Indian reality TV show in 2019, and walked away with 20 lakhs as prize money from the competition.

The AGT: All Stars contestant duo hail from the city of Rajasthan in India and worked extremely hard to compete in the talent show. In an interview with India Today, the duo expressed that they were confident in their skills, hard work and perseverance that led them to win. Divyansh said:

“To be honest, we were expecting it because we had put our 100 per cent effort and we were very consistent from the beginning."

Both the contestants felt that it was their strong passion for music that helped them create magic on stage. In an interview with India Today, they confessed that their individual styles are as different as "chalk and cheese." This signaled the fact that they had to make several adjustments throughout the course of the season, however, it was all worth the win in the end.

Divyansh said:

"One thing common between both of us is our love and passion for music. Ever since we came on this show, our aim was not to win, but to reach out to the masses, present something new and make more people interested in the kind of music we create – a jugalbandi of beatboxing and classical musical instrument."

Manuraj, for his part, revealed that the AGT: All Stars duo hadn't slept for days ahead of their performance in the finale episode of India's Got Talent season 9. They expressed their gratitude for the support they received from fans.

Since winning the show, Divyansh and Manuraj have received several offers to perform nationally and globally. This included getting to work with one of Bollywood's top filmmakers Rohit Shetty for his now-released movie Cirkus. The duo now plan to work together to spread Indian music across the world by performing on AGT: All Stars.

AGT: All Stars will have former contestants come with sufficient experience and talent, making the reality talent competition even tougher. With the stakes this high, the participants will put their best foot forward to prove their mettle. Only time will tell who stands victorious and worthy of the coveted title.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All Stars this Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

