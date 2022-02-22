When did Nightbirde receive a Golden Buzzer? AGT journey explored as singer dies after longtime cancer battle

Jane Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, passed away on February 20 following a battle with cancer. The singer was 31 years old at the time of death.

Marczewski gained recognition after her appearance on America’s Got Talent in 2021. Releasing a statement on February 21, her family stated:

“It is with deepest heartache that we confirm that after a four year battle with cancer, Jane Marczewski, known to many of you as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th 2022. We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss.”

America’s Got Talent @AGT Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane. Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane. https://t.co/dhKdrecEIv

Howie Mandel @howiemandel @_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her. @_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.

The statement recalled Marczewski's appearance on America's Got Talent, where she performed the song It's OK and inspired people with her message of faith. Her family further said that those who knew the singer enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor.

The statement added that her legacy would be the gift of hope she gave to others through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.

The news was first reported by TMZ, whose sources said that Marczewski’s cancer had spread. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and returned to a metastatic state after remission.

Jane Marczewski aka Nightbirde’s journey on America’s Got Talent

Jane Marczewski appeared on America's Got Talent in 2021 (Image via Trae Patton/Getty Images)

Nightbirde appeared on America's Got Talent during the auditions for the 16th season of the competition in June 2021. Following her performance, she said:

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.”

The Zanesville, Ohio native then received a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell for her performance of her original song, It’s OK. After the performance, the song trended in the first position on iTunes and the second position on YouTube.

Before competing in the quarterfinal round in August 2021, Nightbirde had to withdraw from the show because of her deteriorating health condition. Simon encouraged her not to come back, stating that it would be too stressful for her.

During her auditions, the singer revealed that she was suffering from lung, liver, and spinal cancer. Her blog post from 2020 says that she was reportedly diagnosed with terminal cancer on New Year’s Eve.

Doctors found multiple tumors in her lungs, liver, lymph nodes, spine, and ribs. She was reportedly given three to six months to live.

Nightbirde was declared cancer-free in July 2020 after undergoing treatment for a while. Following her exit from AGT, she raised money for her treatment through a GoFundMe fundraiser. The fundraiser began with a $30,000 goal and raised around $500,000.

There are no known survivors of Nightbirde. She was married to musician Jeremy Claudio, but the pair separated in 2020.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh