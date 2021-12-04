Dre Hughes GoFundMe reportedly disabled as viral videos spark concern online 

Worrisome videos involving a man named Dre Hughes and his rumored girlfriend have gone viral online, sparking a debate. The videos were originally posted on Facebook and have now found their way to TikTok.
In the aforementioned videos, Dre and his girlfriend can be seen arguing with each other; the two also take to physical violence.
Hughes' videos gained more traction during Thanksgiving this year. He posted a video of himself being shouted at by his girlfriend; the two also got into a heated argument during the festivities.
As more videos went viral online, netizens got concerned about the two following the physical altercation.
Followers unsettled following Dre Hughes' videos going viral
According to Get India News, Hughes is from Flint, Michigan. He reportedly studied at Southwestern Classical Academy.
Though it has not been confirmed, it has been reported that the woman in the video, whose name is Taea Jones, is his partner, who is pregnant with his child.
Reportedly, Hughes has been living with his girlfriend and also alternates by living with his grandmother. Videos of him getting shouted at by the elderly woman are available online as well.
Many Twitter users state that Hughes and his girlfriend should be receiving help and must stay apart from each other following the disagreements between them. A few comments online read:
Hughes had started a GoFundMe fundraising campaign and had posted it on a Facebook page. It read:
“my Name Is Dre Hughes. I’m Trying To Raise Enough Money To Pay For My Hotel Expenses Until Finding A Home . I Work But It’s Not Enough. I’m Suffering And I’m On Edge . Life’s Not Easy But I’m Trying. Anything Counts Please .”
The fundraising page had a goal of making $5000 but it has strangely been disabled. Followers were left unaware of the reason behind the said actions.