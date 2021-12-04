Dre Hughes GoFundMe reportedly disabled as viral videos spark concern online 

Worrisome videos involving a man named Dre Hughes and his rumored girlfriend have gone viral online, sparking a debate. The videos were originally posted on Facebook and have now found their way to TikTok.

In the aforementioned videos, Dre and his girlfriend can be seen arguing with each other; the two also take to physical violence.

Hughes' videos gained more traction during Thanksgiving this year. He posted a video of himself being shouted at by his girlfriend; the two also got into a heated argument during the festivities.

As more videos went viral online, netizens got concerned about the two following the physical altercation.

Followers unsettled following Dre Hughes' videos going viral

According to Get India News, Hughes is from Flint, Michigan. He reportedly studied at Southwestern Classical Academy.

Though it has not been confirmed, it has been reported that the woman in the video, whose name is Taea Jones, is his partner, who is pregnant with his child.

Reportedly, Hughes has been living with his girlfriend and also alternates by living with his grandmother. Videos of him getting shouted at by the elderly woman are available online as well.

Many Twitter users state that Hughes and his girlfriend should be receiving help and must stay apart from each other following the disagreements between them. A few comments online read:

Amber @amberella6996 I saw this video of Dre Hughes and ofc my first reaction was okay this girl is abusive. Cuhz that’s what the camera is showing. It ain’t even half of what’s going on. Read these screenshots. This man is the abuser and if we don’t do something the kids lives may be in danger ‼️ I saw this video of Dre Hughes and ofc my first reaction was okay this girl is abusive. Cuhz that’s what the camera is showing. It ain’t even half of what’s going on. Read these screenshots. This man is the abuser and if we don’t do something the kids lives may be in danger ‼️ https://t.co/bDjPCLFqAb

adidas elitist @SoulbrotherNo4 The comments I’m seeing about the Dre Hughes situation shows me that a lot of y’all ain’t shit. Guttersnipe scumbags. The comments I’m seeing about the Dre Hughes situation shows me that a lot of y’all ain’t shit. Guttersnipe scumbags.

✨Aquarius✨ @LilDejaaaa That Dre Hughes shit is ridiculous. Both of em need their page deleted because they basically abusing each other and at the end of the day it’s for views cuz if neither one of y’all plan on leaving the relationship then clearly your okay with that lifestyle 🤷🏽‍♀️ That Dre Hughes shit is ridiculous. Both of em need their page deleted because they basically abusing each other and at the end of the day it’s for views cuz if neither one of y’all plan on leaving the relationship then clearly your okay with that lifestyle 🤷🏽‍♀️

T'Andria💸 @icrave2pac @ysludown It’s Dre Hughes, all his lives on theee he literally be going live on purpose that’s why she beat on him because he break into her house and go live when she ask him to leave. She wrong fasho be he ain’t no victim. @ysludown It’s Dre Hughes, all his lives on theee he literally be going live on purpose that’s why she beat on him because he break into her house and go live when she ask him to leave. She wrong fasho be he ain’t no victim.

bonkoroni @freecooties the Dre Hughes situation is a light shining on the fact that it's not just women that go through domestic violence



i still dont know the full story, but from what im seeing both of them need help and they need it fast. this shit makes me sad bro, just why? the Dre Hughes situation is a light shining on the fact that it's not just women that go through domestic violencei still dont know the full story, but from what im seeing both of them need help and they need it fast. this shit makes me sad bro, just why?

🐢🌞  @yauniexo The Dre Hughes dude literally is playing victim. He starts shit with that girl and makes it seem like she’s the problem just so he can get money from people on the internet The Dre Hughes dude literally is playing victim. He starts shit with that girl and makes it seem like she’s the problem just so he can get money from people on the internet

All Luv… @Follow_Flip Yall went frm Hood Morning to Dre Hughes lol Yall went frm Hood Morning to Dre Hughes lol

Tronja @GeezFyziee That dre Hughes shit sad asf That dre Hughes shit sad asf

Travis @GranolaFunkk People really think that Dre Hughes live funny & it’s not. Both of them need help. People really think that Dre Hughes live funny & it’s not. Both of them need help.

Aerin Creer @FromAerin Anybody finding delight or entertainment in Dre Hughes facebooks lives is a bad person. I can’t believe this type of content made It to tiktok and ppl find It funny. Anybody finding delight or entertainment in Dre Hughes facebooks lives is a bad person. I can’t believe this type of content made It to tiktok and ppl find It funny.

Hughes had started a GoFundMe fundraising campaign and had posted it on a Facebook page. It read:

“my Name Is Dre Hughes. I’m Trying To Raise Enough Money To Pay For My Hotel Expenses Until Finding A Home . I Work But It’s Not Enough. I’m Suffering And I’m On Edge . Life’s Not Easy But I’m Trying. Anything Counts Please .”

The fundraising page had a goal of making $5000 but it has strangely been disabled. Followers were left unaware of the reason behind the said actions.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia