America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 contestants: Where to follow them on Instagram?

America's Got Talent (AGT) will return with another season on NBC on Tuesday, May 30, at 8 pm ET. The upcoming season will feature new contestants as they take center stage and impress the panel of judges with their unique talents. The show will feature aerialists, singers, musicians, dancers, acrobats, and more as they attempt to make it past the audition rounds and into the Top 55 contestants of season 18.

Every year, thousands of people audition in hopes of getting the recognition they deserve for their talent and performances. This year around, things aren’t any different as various contestants take the stage starting Tuesday, May 30, as they compete for the ultimate cash prize of $1 million and the coveted title.

Three G, Katone, and other America's Got Talent season 18 contestants who will be seen in the premiering episode

America’s biggest talent hunt will be back on Tuesday, featuring various individuals and groups as they compete to become the next big thing. While thousands of people take part in the show, it’s unclear who’s audition will make it on air.

D’Corey Johnson

The 10-year-old D’Corey Johnson, whose Instagram is handled by his mother, is a singer, model, and model from Louisville, Kentucky. He currently has an audience of 15.9K followers on Instagram and often takes to the platform to share snippets of the show, along with his other performances.

Mzansi Youth Choir

Set to appear in America's Got Talent season 18 is the musical group called Mzansi Youth Choir, a group that represents the best of Sowetan Excellence. They have 5,359 followers on the social media platform, where they recently opened up about their upcoming performance.

Steel Panther

The well-known metal band, who is set to go on tour later this month, is set to compete in the upcoming season of AGT. They currently have 259K followers on Instagram and recently took to the social media platform to promote their time on the show.

Ace Philip Jose Galit

The shadow artist is set to appear on the show in the upcoming season. Ace Philip Jose Galit uses his hands to make characters and make them dance through a screen. He has over 173K followers on Instagram.

Philip Bowen

The musician, whose debut album is set to drop on August 18, 2023, is set to appear in the NBC show. He is a songwriter, troubadour, and the recipient of TikTok’s Greatest Talent Champ. Bowen has over 328K followers on Instagram and over 1 million on TikTok.

Allan Reinikka

This singer, pole dancer, and bike enthusiast is set to compete for the title in America's Got Talent season 18. Reinikka currently has 650 followers on Instagram.

Trigg Watson

Trigg Watson is a magician, whose act is slated to be seen confirmed for the season premiere of America's Got Talent. He has previously appeared on Penn & Teller’s Fool Us and Masters of Illusion. In addition, he has 3,564 followers on Instagram.

Three G

The female acrobatic trio is set to compete in America's Got Talent season 18. Three G consists of Sofia Tkachuk, Olena Vykhovanets, and Dana Karpovych. Originaly hailing from Ukraine, the trio has 1576 followers on Instagram.

Katone

The Japanese dance team is set to appear in America's Got Talent. Katone consists of three members and have an audience of 3648 followers on the social media platform.

Rob Potylo

From The Gong Show ABC, Chyna Documentary A&E, and Robby Roadsteamer, Rob Potylo is set to appear in the season premiere of AGT season 18. He currently has 5502 followers on Instagram.

Lotta Mos

Lotta Mos, a saxophone band, is set to compete in AGT. The group is made up of five members and has an audience of 28.5K followers on Instagram.

The Rybka Twins

Youtuber acrobats and dancers The Rybka Twins are set to compete in the NBC show. They are originally from Perth and have an audience of 1.1 million on Instagram.

Ledoux

The singer and songwriter from South Florida is ready to compete in America's Got Talent. His Instagram currently has 2,126 followers, and he recently took to the platform to share snippets of himself on the show.

Morgan Barbour and Roxi Kevil

The aerialist duo consisting of Morgan and Roxi and have 124k and 2,439 followers on Instagram, respectively.

BJ Griffin

The singer, cellist, diver, and “multidimensional starchild” is set to compete in America's Got Talent season 18. The public figure has 64.8K followers on the social media platform and often showcases his many talents on Instagram.

Donovyn Diaz

The professional dancer and choreographer is set to appear in the upcoming season of AGT. Diaz has an audience of 7,942 followers on Instagram and is often seen sharing posts of his dance performances. According to his Instagram highlights, he previously appeared on So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD).

The Parent Jam

The dance group choreographed by Phil Wright is set to appear in America’s biggest talent hunt. The Parent Jam has 10.8K followers on the social media platform currently.

JTM

The musical duo, JTM, is set to take the AGT stage in season 18. They have 1165 followers on Instagram. In addition, they are going to release their tape in July of this year.

Others to appear in America's Got Talent season 18 includes Harris House, Carl Harris, Jano, Kayden Hern, Andy Morris, Ada Vox, Christopher Garcia, and more.

Poll : 0 votes