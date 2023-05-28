Who is Shadow Ace? Beyoncé superfan receives standing ovation from AGT season 18 judges

Popular reality talent competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) is back. Season 18 on the fan-favorite show will premiere on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document a brand-new set of talented contestants delivering their skills in front of the judges and viewers, in hopes of impressing them and moving forward.

Shadow Ace will be seen auditioning on season 18 of AGT. The shadow-puppet specialist is from the Philippines and even performed in the country's Got Talent franchise.

He will now be seen delivering his skills on the American franchise, leaving viewers and judges stunned by his talent. Fans will have to wait and see if he advances forward.

The hit NBC series has been on air for a long time and has established itself to be one of the most legendary competitions on American television. Season 18 will see the return of staple host Terry Crews alongside legendary judges on the panel, including Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. Viewers will witness fun interactions between the judges and the audience.

Shadow Ace receives standing ovation from AGT season 18 judges after performing shadow art

Season 18 of AGT will see some power-packed performances from the contestants. They will be seen delivering a variety of talent, including singing, dancing, variety, ariel, animal, danger, and other acts throughout the course of the competition. Among them is shadow-puppet specialist Shadow Ace.

The show showcased his performance as part of the early-release video. The contestant was greeted with wide applause from the live audience as the judges welcomed him into the competition. After introducing himself, the participant expressed his desire "to revive a lost art, shadow art."

Ahead of his AGT performance, he reflected on the journey that led him to pursue his passion for shadow art. He said:

"So as a kid growing up, we didn't have electric power in our house. It was like entertainment for me using candle lights on the wall. So..that's how."

Shadow Ace was confident that his performance would be worth a Vegas arena show, indicating his confidence that he could take it all the way and win the coveted title, and the grand cash prize of $1 million.

The AGT contestant is also a Beyoncé superfan. Shadow Ace revealed that he looked up to the Cuff It singer in show business. He noted how season 17 winners The Mayyas ended up on a show with the artist, and he wished the show would fulfill his dreams of performing with Beyoncé. The contestant revealed that knew she watches the competition.

Shadow Ace then began his performance. He performed shadow art on a combination of songs including Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball and Psy's Gangnam Style. The judges seemed to thoroughly enjoy the performance as they were seen dancing and smiling watching the act.

As soon as the AGT contestant ended his performance, all four judges stood up on their seats, giving him a standing ovation, alongside the live audience. Shadow Ace received immense cheer and applause, which made him extremely emotional. Simon also pulled up his classic thumbs-up to approve of the act.

Looking at the reactions, it is safe to say that Shadow Ace will receive the judges' approval and move forward to the next round.

The shadow artist already has established 173K followers on Instagram, and there is only more to come after viewers witness him performing on AGT. He keeps updating his fans with a variety of shadow acts on social media.

Season 18 of AGT promises viewers a lot of entertainment. The installment will see contestants delivering a variety of talented acts to impress fans. Considering the competition, they will give it their all in the audition rounds to keep moving forward. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

