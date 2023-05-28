Where are The Mayyas now? AGT season 17 winners performed with Beyoncé

Popular reality talent competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) is all set to return with a brand new installment. Season 18 of the fan-favorite show will premiere on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document a brand new set of contestants delivering talented performances. They will give it their all to impress judges and viewers to earn the coveted title and $1 million cash prize.

AGT season 17 winners - The Mayyas - have set the perfect example for the current batch of contestants. The Lebanese dancers set the stage on fire in the previous installment, went on to the finale, and earned their well-deserved win and a headline show in Las Vegas. In January 2023, they also performed with the legendary artist Beyoncé for her concert in Dubai.

Season 18 of the NBC series will bring contestants/acts, including magic, comedy, singing, dancing, and variety acts, among several others. The installment will also bring staple host Terry Crews and legendary judges - Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel - back on the panel.

The Mayyas became successful after AGT season 17

Season 17 of the competition saw full-fledged talent in the form of contestants who came from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences. One of them was the Lebanese girl group, The Mayyas. The ladies entered the stage and made their mark with their fiery performance. They even received a golden buzzer from Sofia Vergara.

After their AGT win, The Mayyas took to the stage in October 2022 at the Relm Festival in Dubai and delivered a scintillating performance. They performed a high-energy choreography to the hit Indian song Chikni Chameli by Shreya Ghoshal. As the judges said, their performance "changes the world."

The AGT winners, along with the group's founder, Cherfan, appeared at the US Embassy in Beirut. The founder spoke about how life changed after they appeared in the reality competition. He told The National News:

“I promise the girls I will be with them forever, that’s how I say it. The girls will be changing over the years, some of them will be following their own dreams, but the Mayyas should live on, it’s not any more about any of us... it’s a national pride. So we have to keep on sending this message.”

In January 2023, the AGT season 17 breakout stars performed with Beyoncé at her concert in Dubai. The artist headlined a special concert with The Mayyas in preparation for the opening of the Atlantis The Royal Hotel.

Beyoncé was seen wearing a glamorous red ballgown, with the dance group surrounding her on stage. The Mayyas delivered illusion poses and stunned audiences with their collaboration with the singer. The group took to Instagram to express their gratitude and said:

"It was an absolute honour to share the stage with the one and only Queen Beyonce. This moment is dedicated to all the dreamers and believers of the world. Thank you @beyonce and the @parkwood team for allowing us to be a part of your magical world."

The AGT winners also shot a short film in November 2022 for a Tiffany X Marie Claire collaboration. Since their competition win, they have also gained a huge number of followers on social media. Currently, they stand at 590K followers on Instagram.

Season 18 of AGT will have viewers witness an incredible amount of talent. The contestants will have to put their best foot forward in order to make a mark on stage and impress the judges and viewers to keep moving forward in the competition. Fans will have to wait and see how they fare.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

