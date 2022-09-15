"They deserve it": Fans celebrate as Mayyas win America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 and take home a million dollars

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) aired its season finale results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Lebanese dance group Mayyas were crowned the winners of this season. Not only did they earn the title, they also won $1 million and the opportunity to headline the America's Got Talent live show at the Luxor Hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

Given that Mayyas were one of the fan-favorite groups on AGT Season 17, their victory led to much celebration on Twitter. The dance group won Sofia Vergara's golden buzzer during the auditions and delivered incredible performances throughout the season. Following their win, one netizen tweeted:

The hit reality talent competition saw a multitude of contestants from diverse backgrounds this season, who showcased incredible skills in various art forms, impressing judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

Although there was only one winner, many participants went on to become household names.

Fans react as AGT dance group Mayyas take home the win

Fans took to social media to celebrate Mayyas' win on AGT Season 17. Check out what they have to say.

Eli Lattouf @elilattouf

A great presentation of what people with so little - coming from a broken drained country, Lebanon - can do with great talent when they work hard and smart for their dreams. The #Mayyas just won #AGT A great presentation of what people with so little - coming from a broken drained country, Lebanon - can do with great talent when they work hard and smart for their dreams. The #Mayyas just won #AGT!A great presentation of what people with so little - coming from a broken drained country, Lebanon - can do with great talent when they work hard and smart for their dreams. https://t.co/LdFyOqEW9n

Chandradatt Jagdeo 🇬🇾 🇺🇸 🌈 @ChandradattJag1

Congratulations to the Mayyas on Winning this season of

America got it right! They did it!Congratulations to the Mayyas on Winning this season of #AGT My pick all along and well deserved!America got it right! They did it! Congratulations to the Mayyas on Winning this season of #AGT My pick all along and well deserved!America got it right! 😍❤️ https://t.co/UuTmIsQgCd

Cool Breeds @CoolBreeds



Congratulations Mayyas (and Sofia Vergara) AFTER 17 SEASONS, THE CURSE HAS FINALLY ENDED AND A DANCE GROUP WON #AGT Congratulations Mayyas (and Sofia Vergara) AFTER 17 SEASONS, THE CURSE HAS FINALLY ENDED AND A DANCE GROUP WON #AGT! Congratulations Mayyas (and Sofia Vergara)

Ashley Live @Ashley_Live



Their performances were absolutely phenomenal and can’t wait to see them dominate in Vegas! SO happy the Mayyas won #agt Their performances were absolutely phenomenal and can’t wait to see them dominate in Vegas! SO happy the Mayyas won #agt 🎉Their performances were absolutely phenomenal and can’t wait to see them dominate in Vegas!

kath @poisontimes first dance group to win AGT and the middle eastern representation! the mayyas are queens. #AGT first dance group to win AGT and the middle eastern representation! the mayyas are queens. #AGT

A quick look at Mayyas' journey on Season 17 of AGT

Mayyas made their AGT debut in hopes of breaking the stereotypes that Arab women are surrounded by.

Ahead of their audition, their choreographer Nadim Cherfan explained that Lebanon is not a place where individuals can make a career out of dance, adding that this unconventional path is even more difficult for women.

For the audition round, the group walked onto the stage with utmost confidence in their act. When the judges asked what to expect from their performance, the ladies revealed that they were going to hypnotize everyone with their dance.

After their performance, the group received resounding applause from the live studio audience and a standing ovation from all the judges. While Sofia maintained that it was the most beautiful and creative dance that she had ever seen, Howie said:

"You know, you said you're going to hypnotise us and when we sat here and we watched the movement and the perfection, and the amount of time and effort that went into that we were hypnotised by what you did."

Simon Cowell said that their performance will go on to inspire many individuals like them. He also confessed that it was arguably one of the most incredible acts they're likely to have ever seen in AGT.

The highlight of the act for Mayyas was when Sofia Vergara said that she wanted to empower more women through their performance, and pressed the golden buzzer to advance them straight into the qualifying semi-final round.

In the semi-finals, the Lebanese dance crew performed a dance routine telling the story of the serpent in the Garden of Eden. This performance once again received standing ovations from the judges.

They then advanced to the finals, beating out other strong competitors.

In the finale performance that aired on Tuesday, September 13, the group performed an "intricately-choreographed dance routine incorporating giant feathers to create the illusion of a dress on the lead dancer."

The group left audience members and judges mesmerized with their magical performance. As a result, they were crowned the winners of Season 17 of AGT.

Mayyas had previously won Season 6 of Arab's Got Talent, and also went on to become the first and only dance group from the Middle East to take part in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

With their win on AGT this season, they have added yet another feather to their cap that will enable them to continue towards their dream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal