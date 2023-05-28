America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality talent competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) is back. Season 18 of the hit show is all set to premiere on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document a brand new set of talented contestants competing on the stage for the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $1 million.

Season 18 of AGT will have its viewers and loyal fans witness a talented bunch of contestants in the audition rounds, showcasing their skills to impress the judges and viewers.

Staple host Terry Crews will mark his return alongside the legendary judges - Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, who will be seen giving feedback, selecting contestants to move to the next round, and also interacting with the audience.

The hit NBC series has been on air for a long time and has established itself to be one of the most legendary competition series on American television. The new installment promises an incredible amount of talent for viewers.

Season 18 of AGT will bring back the coveted Golden Buzzer

Season 18 of America's Got Talent (AGT) will see contestants from all over the world with a variety of talent, including comedy, dancing, singing, magic, variety acts, animal acts, ariel acts, and danger, among several others. They will be performing in the audition rounds for the first few weeks as the judges decide who will move on to the next round.

The series will go on for 15 weeks across multiple rounds, including auditions and live shows, ending with the grand finale where a winner for the 18th season will be crowned. Each contestant or act will have to gain at least three votes from the judges to advance forward and escape elimination.

Season 18 of AGT will bring back the coveted Golden Buzzer. This time, however, the contestants will have quite a few chances to earn the same and advance to the live shows in the competition. Each of the hosts and the judges - Terry, Simon, Sofia, Howie, and Heidi will have a Golden Buzzer that they can press for the act that wows them the most.

Moreover, the season will bring back the group Golden Buzzer, taking the total to 6. Apart from the six acts automatically taking up a spot in the live shows, the show has introduced a fans' Golden Buzzer, which will have a total of seven acts moving to the live shows and competing for the title.

The selected contestants/acts for AGT season 18 will move to the live shows, beginning on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. A total of 55 participants from the audition rounds will perform across five weeks (11 acts perform each week). On Wednesday, two acts from the week will advance to the finale. This will be decided by the fans, who will vote for their favorite contestants.

NBC released the official schedule for season 18. Check it out.

Audition rounds - May 30 - August 8, 2023

Live Shows - August 22, 2023

Season finale - September 26, 2023

Finale results - September 27, 2023

Season 18 of AGT promises viewers a lot of glitz, glamor, and entertainment. The new installment will have fans witness more talent than ever and a wide variety of contestants vying for the coveted title and the grand cash prize. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

