Why did Howie Mandel press the Golden Buzzer for Light Balance Kids on AGT: All-Stars? Judge reveals reason 

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new two-hour episode on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

It documented the judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum rewatching the Top 11 finalists' performances and reflecting on their journey on the show. They also saw the audience's reactions and feedback on the performances. Viewers could also watch their favorites once again.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, the judges looked back at some variety acts that participated this year. As they reflected on Light Balance Kids' performance on the show, Howie Mandel explained that he pressed the golden buzzer because of their uniqueness and the originality they brought to the stage.

The latest spin-off series has been extremely well-received by the audience. The show saw 60 former contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises displaying their best skills to impress the judges and superfans to secure their safety and keep advancing forward to eventually make the Top 11. Each episode saw 10 contestants, out of which two were selected to move ahead.

Howie Mandel explains why he pressed the golden buzzer for Light Balance Kids on AGT: All-Stars

This week's episode of AGT: All-Stars saw the judges look at some of the "variety performances" they have seen this season. Heidi called the acts an "interesting mix of people," and that she loved watching weird things. Host Terry Crews revealed that this year's auditions were "outside of the box."

The judges and viewers then looked back at some of the craziest variety performances, including Bir Khalsa and Sacred Riana. The judges confessed that the "variety acts" kept them entertained as well as bundled up in suspense as they could never have expected what was coming at them.

Looking back at Light Balance Kids' act on AGT: All-Stars, host Terry Crews called them one of the most unique acts he has ever seen. He said that the group brought "something new and special to the All-Stars stage despite the hurdles they've had to overcome."

The Ukrainian group mixed dance and technology, and used light to accompany them in all of their performances. The kids revealed that some of their fathers were still at war fighting for the country's independence. The Season 14 finalists wanted to showcase that "light always wins."

Howie explained that the AGT: All-Stars dance group were living a life that he could've never imagined living and that they were able to put together an act worthy of his golden buzzer because they're "spectacular." Viewers then witnessed Light Balance Kids deliver an impactful performance, earning a standing ovation from all the judges.

In a confessional, Howie explained the reason behind pressing the golden buzzer for the group. Complimenting their talent, Simon explained that their performance defined the All-Stars title. Howie further said:

"It sounded great. I love their music choice. It looked great. And then add the technology and the originality of having this light up in the dark, and programmed in time...How could you give them anything less than a golden buzzer?"

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has seen an incredible amount of talent so far. With the grand finale near, viewers have already had the chance to watch the finalists' journey that will help them make a better decision going forward in crowning the winner. They will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new "finale performances" episode of AGT: All-Stars next Monday, February 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

