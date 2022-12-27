America's Got Talent: All-Stars is set to feature some of the most memorable performances from across seasons, including the various regional spin-offs of the franchise. The show will bring dancers, singers, acrobats, aerialists and others to the stage as they compete to be the ultimate champion.

One of the contestants set to return to the stage is Light Balance Kids, a group of young dancers who combine technology and choreography to bring forward the most astonishing performances ever. They first appeared on AGT in season 14, in 2019.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is set to premiere on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Meet the Light Balance Kids ahead of their performance on America's Got Talent: All-Stars

The Ukrainian dance group Light Balance Kids first appeared on AGT in 2019. They were between the ages of 11 and 13 at the time and consisted of members of all genders. The group came into being after being inspired by Light Balance, an adult dance group that uses the same technology in their performances.

Light Balance Kids first appeared in episode 2 of the show and their performance was based on Iron Man to Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust. After receiving positive feedback and a 'Ye's from Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell, they proceeded to the next round.

In the Judge Cuts round (episode 9) the group performed as robots. The America's Got Talent: All-Stars upcoming performers received standing ovations from the judges as well as Ellie Kemper, who appeared as a guest judge. Ellie liked their performance so much that she hit her Golden Buzzer, sending the group directly into the quarterfinals.

As for their performance, Howie Mandel said:

"I would go pay to see this in Vegas, I would see this at a live concert. I love you guys."

Simon Cowell added that he thought the young group was brilliant and that he thought they “could be stars.” Elli spoke next and told the group that she thought their performance was the definition of a spectacle. She added that it was “truly spectacular and marvelous.”

In the quarterfinals (episode 13) they performed an LED dance routine to Bad Guy by Billie Ellish and Sucker by Jonas Brothers. Their performance once again had the judges on their feet applauding the upcoming America's Got Talent: All-Stars contestants, who made it to the Semifinals with enough votes along with Robert Finley.

Light Balance Kids brought MCU to the stage in their Semifinals (episode 17) performance and danced to Rock You Like a Hurricane by The Scorpions and Living on a Prayer by Bon Jovi. Along with the judges, guest judge Sean Hayes also gave them a standing ovation for their brilliant performance. They placed 4th, 5th and 6th in America’s Vote and received more online votes than Ndlovu Youth Choir and Robert Finley as part of the Dunkin Save.

In the finals (episode 21) the upcoming America's Got Talent: All-Stars group's performance had a theme: they danced while being dressed as different fast food or diner items. The song of their choice was Kiss the Sky by Jason Derulo and Cake by the Ocean by DNCE.

In the next episode, they performed another version of their Judge Cuts routine with Paula Abdul along with Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Brian King Joseph’s violet duet. However, their AGT journey came to an end as they did not receive enough votes to proceed.

They are now set to appear in America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023, which is set to premiere on January 2, on NBC and Peacock.

