What time will Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party air on NBC? All details revealed

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, NBC’s annual new year event, will be hosted by Miley Cyrus and the iconic Dolly Patron. The social event will feature an A-list lineup of musicians and entertainers.

As for the show, Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said:

"The inaugural Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun. We can’t wait to get the party started."

The show will take place in Miami and will air live on December 31, from 10:30 pm to 12:30 am ET on NBC and Peacock.

All about Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC will ring in the new year with the second-ever Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which will be hosted by Miley Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton. The previous installment of the event was last year’s “#1 most social entertainment special across all of TV in 2021” according to NBC’s press release and received NBC’s best new year's Eve viewership in the 18 to 49 and 18 to 34 demographics since 2014.

Miley Cyrus spoke about who will attend Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and described the lineup as “very” her. She cryptically added that it is set up in a way that will make no sense but “total sense” simultaneously.

She stated:

"Dolly told me she wanted to do something different that she has ever done before. And what I think I love about that is a lot of people feel that way around New Year’s. That resonates. I think everybody knows when the clock turns midnight, they think that we’re all going to magically change."

Speaking of those who will be joining the show, she names singer-songwriter Fletcher, Latto, Liily, Rae Sremmurd, and Sia. Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will also be present.

In June 2022, Miley spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the previous year’s Miley's New Year's Eve Party and stated that she thinks they represented what New Year’s is really about.

She said:

"Which is connecting with each other, celebrating the year you’ve had, looking forward to the year that’s going to be."

The singer added that it was challenging as well because it was hard to ask people to reflect with happiness given how hard the past two years have been.

The 2021 special saw host Miley Cyrus joined by Pete Davidson as her co-host. The lineup included Anitta, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, 24kGoldn, and more.

The press release further stated that Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Miley Cyrus. Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will executive produce for Den of Thieves. It's also produced by Tish Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment and directed by Joe DeMaio.

Tune in on December 31, at 10:30 pm ET on NBC and Peacock to join the fun.

Poll : 0 votes