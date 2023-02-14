Will a comedian win AGT: All-Stars? Host Terry Crews asks as judges look back at the Top 11 acts

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The two-hour episode documented the judges, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel rewatching the Top 11 finalists' performances and reflecting on their journey on the show. They also spoke in detail about their reactions and the feedback received. While this was not a finale episode, it can be termed as a "pseudo-finale" recap episode.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, host Terry Crews asked the audience in a confessional if they thought a comedian would win. The show then proceeded to show glimpses of a number of comedians who entered the competition, including Human Fountain, Axel Blake, and Yumbo Dump, among many others. Mike E. Winfield received Simon's golden buzzer and is the only comedian to make the finale.

Season 1 of the latest spin-off series saw a total of 60 former contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises competing and displaying their skills to impress judges and live audiences to gain enough votes from fans to secure their safety and make the Top 11 to advance to the grand finale. Two contestants were selected for each episode over the course of six weeks.

AGT: All-Stars judges look back the this year's comedians

The AGT: All-Stars episode reflected on this year's comedians who graced the stage and delivered their skills to impress the audience. Howie Mandel began the segment by stating how proud he was that the comedians were coming up in large numbers and participating in the competition. The judge revealed that it made him feel like a "proud papa."

The look-back began with Josh Blue's performance clip, after which Heidi Klum gave her input and confessed how they saw a variety in comedic skills throughout the season. Viewers then got to witness a few clips of comedians like Human Fountains and Yumbo Dump. Heidi even funnily recalled how she accompanied the latter group and rubbed their large belly.

Howie mentioned that comedy was "always set to a higher standard than any other talent." The AGT: All-Stars judges and viewers then looked back at Axel Blake's performance as well as Jackie Fabulous' popular comedic audition.

Host Terry Crews noted in a confessional that a comedian had never won the franchise ever. The look-back episode then had viewers witness Mike E. Winfield's performance. He previously participated in AGT season 17 and returned for the All-Stars season.

For his audition on AGT: All-Stars, he performed a stand-up routine about his stepson's unusual behavior and how he was affected by the fame and also a hilarious softball experience from a kid's perspective. Simon Cowell eventually hit his Golden Buzzer and sent the contestant straight to the finals.

Simon, however, gave viewers a behind-the-scenes reasoning as to why she chose to hit the Golden Buzzer for Mike. He said:

"A lot these [contestants], they put these invisible masks in front of them. You're never quite sure who you're seeing. There was a moment when he [Mike] looked at the audience and from where I was sitting, I looked into his eyes....He was tearing up. And I realized at that moment. That's the real Mike..that's how much he wanted it."

AGT: All-Stars saw a huge amount of talent throughout the course of its season. Now that viewers have had the chance to witness the Top 11 contestants' journey, it will provide them with a better understanding of who to crown as the winner of the reality talent series. Audiences will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new "finale performances" episode of AGT: All-Stars next Monday, February 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

