AGT: All-Stars is set to return this week with another round of auditions. One of the acts set to appear in the upcoming episode of the all-star series is Josh Blue, a comedian who previously appeared in America’s Got Talent season 16.

During his time in the previous installment, he placed third and had the potential to win the competition, as judge Simon Cowell had told him. He is now back for another chance at victory. The network gave an early release of his upcoming performance, which saw him receive a standing ovation even before his set began.

AGT: All-Stars 2023 episode 6 is set to air Monday, February 6, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

“I was robbed” - Josh Blue ahead of his AGT: All-Stars audition

In the upcoming episode of AGT: All-Stars, a fan favorite returns to make everyone laugh till their stomachs hurt. Josh Blue gets welcomed to the stage with loud cheers and a standing ovation. Judge Howie Mandel excitedly welcomed him and asked him what made him return to the show.

In reply, Josh said:

"I wanted to come back to the scene of the crime because I was robbed."

While the audience and the judges were in splits, Terry Crew can be seen cheering for the comeback and said “oh snap.” Howie then asked the AGT: All-Stars contestant how his life has been different since he was on the show and he jokes about having started a business “making handicap signs.”

He added that since he’s disabled, he figured that he could just make them. He then tells Simon that he’s got one for him, for his “next bike ride” possibly referring to Simon’s accident in January 2022.

In his AGT: All-Stars introductory video, the 43-year-old contestant spoke about having Cerebral Palsy. He said that he’s a stand-up comedian and a stand-up guy who falls a lot. He added that he has always enjoyed playing ever since he was a kid.

He said he used to heckle the teachers and wouldn’t get in trouble because they would also be laughing at his jokes. Josh Blue started performing in his early 20s and his life’s mission is to make people laugh and AGT “launched that into the stratosphere.”

He added:

"I’ve been touring non-stop. Every show I’ve done has been sold out but the truth is I do have a chip on my shoulder, I want to win. Third place is great but first place is way better."

Josh’s AGT: All-Stars audition consists of a stand-up set about being a parent with cerebral palsy. He started by asking if anyone thinks how weird it is that they can accidentally “make a person.”

He added:

"I can’t even on purpose make a birdhouse but I accidentally made two people."

He continued with an anecdote about his children as babies and said that people would often get nervous to see them together and would ask him if nobody ever told him not to shake babies even though all he was doing was holding them.

Post his performance, he received praise from all three judges, with Heidi Klum saying that a comedian is supposed to get the laughs and that he got them. Simon said that the audience's reaction says it all.

Howie said:

"Laughter is the best medicine. You are the cure, you are the medicine, you gave us what we need more than anything else."

Tune in on Monday, February 6, at 8 pm ET on NBC to watch who else will appear in AGT: All-Stars episode 6.

