Which acts advanced to the finals on AGT: All-Stars episode 5? Group golden buzzer, performances and more explored

The America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The episode featured 10 former contestants from all over the world and across different Got Talent franchises competing against each other, delivering incredible talent to make it to the grand finale and eventually win the coveted title and $1 million cash prize.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, host Terry Crews and the judges collectively pressed the group golden buzzer for singer Tom Ball, sending him straight to the finals. Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean was collectively voted by the superfans to advance to the grand finale of the competition.

The hit reality competition series has seen an incredible amount of talent. Over the past five weeks, many contestants have displayed their skills in singing, dancing, ventriloquism, magic and variety acts, among several others, in an effort to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. It will be interesting to see how the Top 11 compete in the grand finale.

AGT: All-Stars episode 5 saw several jaw-dropping performances

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars saw host Terry Crews welcoming the judges and the audience to a night filled with talent. He also noted that the golden buzzer tonight would be a group decision between him and the judges after they reached a common consensus about their favorite act of the week.

The first act of the night was singer Peter Rosalita. He impressed the judges by singing Michael Bolton's Go the Distance and received a standing ovation. They complimented him for singing despite having a sore throat. Comedian Axel Blake had the audience laughing out loud with his jokes inspired by a family trip to Los Angeles. The judges thought that his performance was very relatable.

Deaf singer Mandy Harvey bounced back stronger with her performance on AGT: All-Stars and received a standing ovation from the audience. The judges called her inspiring and complimented her original song. Comic Duo Yumbo Dump returned with more jokes along with belly sounds. Heidi, who had previously pressed the X buzzer for them, joined them in the act this time around. She also admitted to being wrong about them.

Mervant Vera stunned everyone with his magic and rapping skills. The judges complimented the immersive blend and deemed him a worthy contender. Singer Tom Ball delivered a jaw-dropping performance that not only earned a standing ovation from everyone but also received the group's golden buzzer for the week, sending him straight to the grand finale.

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team from South Korea took their performance to another level and impressed AGT: All-Stars judges with their martial arts skills. The judges felt they deserved to be in the finals. Magician Jasper Cherry had everyone go back in time with his magic. His card tricks and performance left the audience wanting for more.

Romania's Got Talent winner, ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean revelaed she was inspired by AGT season 2 winner Terry Fator. She impressed everyone as she sung You Don’t Own Me through her dog puppet Waldo. Singer Archie Williams was the final performance of the night, whose story of gaining freedom after spending 36 years in prison for a crime he never committed, made the audience emotional. The judges lauded him for his spirit and loved his performance.

By the end of the AGT: All-Stars episode, singer Peter Rosalita, ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean and singer Mandy Harvey made it to the top 3 of the superfans' vote. Ana-Maria Mărgean received the most votes to go to the finals alongside golden buzzer winner Tom Ball.

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has been an interesting watch so far. The latest format brought in some of the fan-favorite contestants as well as participants who debuted in the American franchise for the first time since making their mark in different countries. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of AGT: All-Stars next Monday, February 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes