"She still sounds incredible":  Fans celebrate deaf singer Mandy Harvey's comeback on AGT: All-Stars

The America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The episode featured 10 former contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises competing against each other to stand a chance of moving to the grand finale and eventually win the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $1 million.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, deaf singer Mandy Harvey impressed the audience and judges with her performance, receiving a standing ovation. Fans loved the singer and took to social media to celebrate her comeback. One tweeted:

The hit series has been extremely popular amongst audiences. Over the past five weeks, viewers have witnessed a huge number of contestants in the form of singers, dancers, ventriloquists, magicians, and variety acts in hopes of impressing judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. It will be interesting to see who makes it to the end of the competition.

Mandy Harvey delivers an impressive performance on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars began with host Terry Crews welcoming the judges and the audience to another night of talent. He explained that the final set of 10 contestants were all ready to perform and this week, the golden buzzer will be decided by him and the judges together. When asked how the experts would agree on one act, they noted that it would be a common consensus.

Mandy Harvey, who previously appeared on AGT season 12, made her return to AGT: All-Stars. The deaf singer's debut on the reality talent series was with her original song Try and received Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer. Ahead of her performance, she reflected on her journey the previous time.

Mandy was diagnosed deaf when she was 18 years old, however, that didn't deter her from pursuing her passion. She decided to rely on muscular motions and pitches to support her singing. The singer decided not to let her disability come between competing on the show and ended up receiving Simon's golden buzzer.

Mandy was eliminated after reaching the Top 4. In her confessional on AGT: All-Stars, she confessed to feeling relieved about her elimination as she didn't believe in herself. Her audition and performances on season 12 reached over 600 million views, with Lady Gaga tweeting about the same.

This time around, the singer bounced back stronger and wanted to prove herself and wanted to represent herself the way she wanted to. The judges were excited to see Mandy and welcomed her with applause. Simon expressed that she just needed a second shot to impress the audience and gain enough votes to reach the grand finale of the competition.

The AGT: All-Stars contestant performed another original song, Something I Can Feel. Her pitches and vocal range impressed everyone, leading to a standing ovation from the live audience and the judges. Mandy was left feeling emotional at the response.

Heidi called Mandy's voice "angelic," with positivity oozing out of her. Howie termed her performance "inspirational" and hoped she could hear what she sang. While Simon was initially worried about what her soing choice would be, noted that her performance on AGT: All-Stars was much better than her debut.

Fans love Mandy Harvey's performance on AGT: All-Stars

Fans took to social media to shower love for Mandy. They loved her performance and felt this performance was better than all her previous ones. Check out what they have to say.

Shaun Gray @ShaunGray12 How do you do that? Like if it were anybody, but how do you produce a masterpiece like that, and never get to hear it? That was incredible. #AGTAllStars How do you do that? Like if it were anybody, but how do you produce a masterpiece like that, and never get to hear it? That was incredible. #AGTAllStars

Wyatt @Wyatt_fann She’s definitely improved a lot since being on the show #AGTAllStars She’s definitely improved a lot since being on the show #AGTAllStars

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 Wow, Mandy harvey's original song is incredible, She sounded amazing tonight #AGTAllStars Wow, Mandy harvey's original song is incredible, She sounded amazing tonight #AGTAllStars.

Markimoofan123 @Markimoofan29 #AGTAllStars Ooh love her she’s amazing Ooh love her she’s amazing 😻 #AGTAllStars

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has been a pretty interesting watch so far. Once the Top 11 contestants are decided, the competition is set to get stiffer. They will have to prove their mettle to keep themselves safe until one of them is crowned the winner. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness more this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Monday, February 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

