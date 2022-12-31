How old is Mandy Harvey? Deaf singer’s age and career explored ahead of her appearance in AGT: All-Stars 2023

America's Got Talent is all set to launch its new show, AGT: All-Stars, in January 2023. It will feature winners, finalists, and fans' favorite contestants competing to win the ultimate All-Star title.

Among the 60 acts, one of them will be Mandy Harvey, a deaf singer who first appeared on the show in season 12. Interestingly, AGT: All-Stars 2023 will premiere on her birthday, January 2. However, 34-year-old will not appear in the first episode.

In her season 12 audition, Mandy (then 29) received Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell. She left the audience teary-eyed with her original song, Try. She sang while playing the ukulele and received a standing ovation and a big cheer from the audience.

Mandy Harvey lost her hearing ability at age 18

Since her birth, Mandy Harvey had slowly started losing her hearing ability. She was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) — "a group of rare inherited conditions that affect connective tissue." Mandy went completely deaf at the age of 18.

Speaking about her condition to Healthline, Mandy said:

“There were moments when you stop understanding certain things, and so you go through the day, and you realize that you couldn’t actually hear certain things anymore, that they were figments of your imagination of what you thought you could hear. I’ll never forget the moment I realized I could no longer hear my zipper.”

She further stated that she went into depression after her hearing disability. EDS affected her hearing and caused several complications that required surgery. Mandy had around seven major surgeries at the beginning of her senior year of high school. Due to her condition, she was dropped from the music theory class, which meant she could not pursue a music major any further.

Mandy was then met with an accident after she couldn't hear the bicyclist shouting for her to move away from the road. In the interview, Mandy described it as "a very dark time" for her. But she didn't give up and learned sign language.

Mandy found her voice again when her father requested her to play guitar with him. She reluctantly did, followed by singing a song. Her father's little push turned her into the award-winning singer/songwriter she's today.

Apart from America's Got Talent season 12, the 34-year-old singer has appeared on the Los Angeles Times, The Steve Harvey Show, and NBC Night News. She performed at the Kennedy Center in DC and won VSA's Top Young Soloist Award (2011).

She is also a motivational speaker associated with many associations encouraging people with invisible disabilities to follow their dreams.

In AGT season 12, Mandy finished in fourth place and was fans' favorite. After five years of gaining fame and releasing albums, the singer is ready to return to the stage to showcase her talent on NBC's AGT: All-Stars 2023.

AGT: All-Stars 2023 will air on January 2, 2023

America's Got Talent (AGT): All-Stars will premiere its first episode on Monday, January 2, 2023, on NBC at 8.00 pm ET. Explaining the format of AGT: All-Stars, the press release reads:

“Each week 10 Acts – including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more – will perform for the judges for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals.”

It continues:

“The AGT Superfans will also vote on an additional act to move onto the finals. Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner, which will be revealed in the two-hour star-studded finale. "

Hosted by Terry Crews, AGT: All-Stars judges include Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum.

AGT: All-Stars will air new episodes every Monday on NBC. Viewers can also watch the episode on Peacock the next day.

Poll : 0 votes