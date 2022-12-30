How old was Jasper Cherry on Britain's Got Talent? Young magician’s audition explored ahead of his appearance on AGT: All-Stars

America’s Got Talent (AGT) is all set to return to NBC, but this time, it is a spin-off titled AGT: All-Stars. The new show will welcome former contestants from all the Got Talent franchises around the globe.

From winners to finalists and fan favorites, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 will feature 60 acts, with Jasper Cherry, a 16-year-old magician who rose to fame from Britain's Got Talent 2020, being one of them.

At the time of the BGT audition, Jasper was just 14 years old and won judges’ hearts with his magic trick with an egg and red handkerchief.

Jasper Cherry’s magic trick during BGT 2020 audition

On May 23, 2020, Jasper Cherry appeared on the stage of Britain's Got Talent in front of judges, including Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

Introducing himself as a 14-year-old magician, Jasper began his performance by addressing Simon’s frustration on seeing magicians doing card tricks. The young artist then walked down the stage and stood in front of the judges’ panel to showcase his talent.

He performed the oldest trick — pushing a handkerchief into one hand by using his other hand’s thumb. When he opened his hand, there was an egg, instead of the handkerchief. He then pulled a handkerchief out of his pocket.

While the audience wondered if the kid was showing a simple magic trick, Jasper continued his performance by explaining how that trick was created. He showed that the egg was fake and had a hole on one side, into which the handkerchief disappeared and the piece of cloth that he pulled out of his pocket was a different handkerchief.

The teenager then stated that a magician should never reveal the side that had the hole while showing the egg to the audience. If the magician truly had magical powers, then he didn’t need to use a fake egg with a hole in it. As soon as he mentioned that, Jasper revealed that there was a sticker where the hole was supposed to be and then cracked the egg into a glass to show that it was not a fake prop.

The judges were surprised and super impressed with Jasper’s magic trick. They all said “yes” to him.

Jasper was one of the finalists in BGT 2020 and is now all set to appear on AGT: All-Stars.

Jasper Cherry will now appear on AGT: All-Stars 2023

NBC is all set to launch a new version of the most popular talent reality TV show, America’s Got Talent (AGT): All-Stars.

The synopsis of the upcoming competition series reads:

“[AGT: All-Stars will feature] winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world. The Contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.”

Britain's Got Talent 2020 finalist Jasper Cherry will also participate in the upcoming show. He will showcase his magic tricks to the judges’ panel consisting of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

Jasper will not be the only magician among the 60 acts that are all set to participate in AGT: All-Stars. Other magicians like Dustin Tavella (Season 16 winner), Aidan McCann (Britain’s Got Talent 2020), Eric Chien (Season 14), Keiichi Iwasaki (Britain’s Got Talent 2020), Lioz Shem Tov (Australia’s Got Talent 2020), Mervant Vera (season 17), and Sacred Riana (Asia’s Got Talent 2017 winner) will also be taking part in the competition.

Hosted by Terry Crews, AGT: All-Stars 2023 will premiere on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8.00 PM ET on NBC. Viewers can watch the show on Peacock TV the following day.

