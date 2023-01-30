AGT: All-Stars episode 5 early release - Teen ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean blows judges' minds with her act

America's Got Talent spin-off AGT: All-Stars will return with a brand new episode on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Teen ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean is set to make an appearance and display her talent for a chance to move forward and win the coveted title. The contestant, who previously won Romania's Got Talent season 11 in 2021 will impress the judges with her skills alongside her puppy puppet.

The upcoming episode of AGT: All-Stars will see ten former contestants from across the world and from different franchises.

They will all compete to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the viewers to make it to the Top 11 of the competition. The Top 11 will battle it out in the grand finale until one of them is ultimately crowned champion of the season. Viewers will have to wait and see if Ana-Maria Mărgean makes the cut.

AGT: All-Stars contestant Ana-Maria Mărgean delivers an incredible performance

Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean previously competed in season 11 of Romania's Got Talent and was crowned the champion in 2021. She was only 11 years old when she won the title, but ventriloquism isn't her only talent. She is also trained in singing and dancing and holds all three credentials really well.

While winning Romania's Got Talent was a major feat, AGT: All-Stars is a whole different ball game. Ana-Maria's performance was posted on the show's social media pages as part of the early-release videos. In the video, the contestant was seen showing singing and ventriloquism skills to the judges and the live audience.

The 13-year-old ventriloquist introduced herself to the judges who greeted her with applause and congratulated her on her previous win.

She reflected on her journey and revealed that it was during the pandemic that she picked up ventriloquism after watching ventriloquist Terry Fator's videos out of boredom. Impressed by the AGT season two winner, Anna-Maria decided to follow in his footsteps.

The AGT: All-Stars contestant was 11 years old when her parents surprised her with a puppet, which became her best friend. Anna-Maria expressed that she had other puppets as well who she treated as her siblings. She received a golden buzzer on Romania's Got Talent, which surprised her, given how ventriloquism wasn't widely recognized in the country.

Anna-Maria confessed to being left in disbelief after winning the title, but noted that her life changed dramatically after her debut in the Got Talent franchise. Through her stint on AGT: All-Stars, the ventriloquist aspires to have her own Vegas show just like Terry Fator and promised to give her best performance.

Judges noted that there was a lot of pressure on her to do her best, considering she was a former winner and her first time performing in the American franchise. For her audition, she sang Lesley Gore's You Don't Own Me through her dog puppet Waldo.

AGT: All-Stars viewers and judges were stunned by Anna-Maria's vocal range and delivery. The contestant's performance earned her a standing ovation from the judges and the audience. The judges applauded her talent and the comic banter that she had with her puppet as well. Simon even joked that he thought of Waldo as a real dog.

Anna-Maria explained that her mother made her the dog. Simon requested that the latter make him a puppet dog as well. The judges also felt that the ventriloquist had a natural talent and were left wondering how she picked it up as just a hobby.

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, many contestants are yet to take the stage out of which 3 more will be selected to make it to the Top 11 of the competition. With such stiff chances, it will be interesting to see which acts advance forward this week.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All-Stars this Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

