What talent will Ana-Maria Mărgean showcase in AGT: All Stars 2023? Details explored

AGT: All Stars is set to premiere on NBC on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Former contestants, winners, and spectacular acts who wowed audiences the first time around will appear in the spin-off series.

Some of the fan favorites are back for another chance at redemption, and among them is Ana-Maria Margean. The singer, dancer, and ventriloquist appeared in Romania’s Got Talent season 11 in 2021.

AGT: All Stars's Ana-Maria Margean is a singing ventriloquist

Ana-Maria Margean was born on June 12, 2009, and is 13 years old. The multi-talented performer currently lives in Bucharest, Romania, and appeared on Romania’s Got Talent season 11 in 2021. She won that season at the age of 11.

Ana-Maria has been a student at Music City in Bucharest since December 2016. The young singer has already accomplished a great deal at such a young age and is a singer for the Teatrului Muzical Pentru Copii Bucuresti (TMCB). The upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant also worked as part of the production for Musical Parcul De Distractii, which played at Teatrul de Operata si Musical Ion Dacian in Bucharest from 2019 to 2020.

Ana-Maria’s training as a ventriloquist began in March 2020, with Crina Zvoboda, a famous actor and ventriloquist in Romania. As part of RGT, she was trained by Gary Owen, who also trained other winners of different regional segments of the show.

Romania’s Got Talent season 11 was hosted by Smiley and Pavel Bartos, while singer Andra, TV star Andi Moisescu, TV presenter Mihai Petre, and Florin Calinsescu served as judges. The prize of the season was approximately $120,000.

AGT: All Stars will feature 60 acts

AGT: All Stars is set to premiere in January 2023, and will bring back 60 familiar acts. Each week, 10 acts will take the stage, and only two will move forward. The top 10 will be decided this way, while another contestant will be selected as a wildcard finalist.

NBC’s press release reads:

"The new show will feature "winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world. The Contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title."

The contestants joining Ana-Marie on the AGT: All Stars stage include:

Aidan Bryant

Aidan McCann

Alan Silva

Aneeshwar Kunchala

Archie Williams

Avery Dixon

Axel Blake

Bello Sisters

Berywam

Bir Khalsa

Brandon Leake

Brett Loudermilk

Caly Bevier

Captain Ruin

Cristina Rae

Dance Town Family

Daneliya Tuleshova

Darius Mabda

Detroit Youth Choir

Divyansh & Manuraj

Dustin Tavella

Dustin’s Dojo

Emil & Dariel

Eric Chien

Flau’Jae

Human Fountains

Jackie Fabulous

Jamie Leahey

Jasper Cherry

Jeanick Fournier

Jimmie Herrod

Josh Blue

Keiichi Iwasaki

Keren Montero

Kodi Lee

Light Balance Kids

Lioz

Lukas & Falco

Malevo

Mandy Harvey

Mervant Vera

Mike E Winefield

Mini Droids

Many more will be joining these performers on stage at AGT: All Stars. Tune in on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET to see what happens when the race to be the ultimate champion begins.

