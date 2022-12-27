Berywam on AGT: All-Stars 2023 - Meet the group members

Beatboxing group Berywam from AGT season 14 is one of the 60 contestants in the new AGT: All-Stars series. The four singers of Berywam (Beatness, Rythmind, Wawad and Beasty) are the 2018 World Champions of Beatbox and want to give “new momentum to the democratization of beatboxing.”

The group reached the quarterfinals of season 14 of AGT in 2019 but failed to move forward to the semi-finals and ultimately ranked 8 in their quarterfinal leg.

Premiering on Monday, January 2, AGT: All-Stars is a new series of the America’s Got Talent franchise featuring only former finalists, winners and viral contestants from previous seasons and shows in the franchise.

About the Berywam group from AGT: All-Stars 2023

Based in Toulouse, Berywam is a French beatboxing group formed in 2015 and the group's name is formed out of the first alphabets of the names of its founding four members - Beatness (BE), Rythmind (RY), Wawad (WA) and MB14 (M).

MB14 left the group in April 2018 to pursue a solo career and Beasty joined the crew the same month. The current members of the band will perform together on AGT: All-Stars season 1.

1 - Beasty aka Loїc Palmiste

33-year-old Loїc Palmiste from Bordeaux won the Solo French Beatbox Championship in 2010 and joined Berywam in 2015. He was a participant in the 2012 Beatbox Battle World Championship and the 2013 La Cup.

2 - Beatness aka Fabien Di Napoli

Born in Toulouse on September 23, 1993, Fabien works as the bass voice artist of the crew’s songs. He won the 2014 French Beatbox Championship and the 2016 Grand Beatbox Battle in the Tag Team category with his partner Wawad.

He also won the 2018 Grand Beatbox Battle at Loopstation. Beatness is the official singer of many songs with Berywam, including Hey Brother, No Diggity and The Bullet.

3 - Rythmind aka Loїc Barcourt

40-year-old Rythmind comes from Saint-Raphaël and controls the rhythm part and percussion of his band’s songs. He won the 2017 French Championships with Beatness but failed to win the 2018 Grand Beatbox Battle.

Rythmind reached the 2014 Solo Beatbox Championship semi-finals. In 2019, Loїc Barcourt beat the Italian NME and won his first major solo title.

4 - Wawad aka Walid Baali

Born in 1990 in Toulouse, Walid is called the "human Trumpet of Berywam" and created the musical parts of the songs for the band.

Wawad is the winner of the 2016 French Beatbox Championship, the 2016 Grand Beatbox Battle, and the 2014 Solo French Beatbox Champion. Baali was also amongst the top 16 contestants of the 2015 and 2018 Beatbox Battle World Championship.

About AGT: All-Stars 2023

AGT: All Stars season 1 will be judged by Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and hosted by Terry Crews. The series will feature 60 former winners, finalists and best contestants from the franchise, with eight contestants eliminated each week.

Each week, 10 contestants will perform in front of the judges and two will proceed to the finale, including one golden buzzer winner and one public vote winner. 10 performers will reach the finale and will be joined by one wild card entry.

The winner of the show, as voted for by the public, will win the All Stars trophy and an undisclosed amount of money.

AGT: All-Stars will premiere on Monday, January 2, 2023, on NBC at 8 pm ET.

