Kids Baking Championship season 11: Contestants' age and place explored

Kids Baking Championship is set to return with another season on Monday, December 26, at 8 pm ET on the Food Network. The show has been on the air for a decade and will return with a twist to bring in the New Year.

Discovery’s press release for the show reads:

"For the first time, Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman welcome a dozen kid entrepreneurs with burgeoning baking businesses and will not only test the young bakers’ skills in the kitchen, but also their business savvy."

It continues:

"Throughout the ten-week competition the young contestants must create the latest dessert trends and most popular sweets in difficult challenges, each with an innovative business twist."

The show will feature kid bakers from across the nation who already have beaming or upcoming baking businesses at tender ages.

Where are the Kids Baking Championship season 11 contestants from

Kids Baking Championship season 11 will feature 12 children who have not only managed to impress the world with their baking skills but have already started minting through it.

The kids that are set to appear on the Food Network show already have best sellers, and the upcoming competition will help them enhance their skills, their businesses, and themselves.

The youngest contestant of Kids Baking Championship season 11 is 10 years old, while the oldest is 13.

Peyton Waldrep - 10 years old (Baton Rouge, Los Angeles)

Toby Hyun: 11 years old (Dallas, Texas)

Genevieve Kashat: 11 years old (Detroit, Michigan)

Foster Smith: 11 years old (Norfolk, Virginia)

Logan Brod: 12 years old (New York, New York)

Jason Chan: 12 years old (Boston, Massachusetts)

Alissa Telusca: 12 years old (Naples, Florida)

Naiel Chaudry: 12 years old (Los Altos, California)

Sohan Jhaveri: 13 years old (Denver, Colorado)

Ozan Kopelman: 13 years old (New York, New York)

Naho Yanagi: 13 years old (Morgan Hill, California)

Meet the hosts

Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman will return for season 11 of Kids Baking Championship. They will act as mentors to the dozen junior bakers and help them along the way and make their journey as fun as possible.

Duff Goldman

The baker and chef Duff Goldman is known for his creative and unique cooking style. He believes anyone can unlock their creative side through the “fun of baking.”

The Kids Baking Championship mentor got his first job at the age of 14, and while it didn’t work out, the baker has been adamant about adding “his own crazy skin on food” since then. Duff has educational degrees in history and philosophy, after which he attended the Culinary Institute of America and worked in various well-known organizations.

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie is a Golden Globe-winning actress as well as an acclaimed author. She has her own show, Valerie’s Home Cooking, on the Food Network, which has won her multiple awards. The Kids Baking Championship co-host first gained recognition on CBS’ One Day at a Time and appeared in Hot in Cleveland.

The duo hosted the Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming special on November 28, 2022, and are set to return to the Food Network to host season 11 of the show. Episodes of the same will also be available on Discovery+.

