Kids Baking Championship season 11 release date and air time 

Kids Baking Championship is set to return to screens for another fun-filled season with a new twist. For season 11, not only will the children’s baking skills be put to the test but also their entrepreneurial skills.

In the upcoming season, the show will feature “kid entrepreneurs with burgeoning baking businesses.” Discovery’s press release reads about the show:

"Throughout the ten-week competition the young contestants must create the latest dessert trends and most popular sweets in difficult challenges, each with an innovative business twist."

It continues:

"From logo cakes to market trend cupcakes, and from viral mashup desserts to power lunch dessert imposters, they must showcase their successful business knowledge and impressive baking talents. Only one incredible young baker will rise to the top to earn the sweet grand prize, including a spot in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion."

Kids Baking Championship season 11 will premiere on Monday, December 26, at 8 pm ET on the Food Network and Discovery+.

All about Kids Baking Championship season 11

The ten-part show will test the kids on different aspects of baking and business, The season premiere will feature important lessons in psychology and the importance of color.

In Kids Baking Championship season 11 episode 1, the kids must use different colors to enhance their already existing desserts by showcasing different emotions.

The competition will begin with 12 bakers and by the final two episodes, only four will remain. The semi-final will air on February 20, 8 pm ET and will see the remaining contestants take on one of the biggest cookie trends.

They will be tasked with creating a loaded cookie which must contain toppings, fillings, and frostings. The grand finale will see the top 3 where they will be challenged with making their own pitch for a commercial, describing why they must be chosen to make someone’s birthday cake.

The winner of the challenge will receive an advantage while baking the actual cake. The best baker will take home the grand prize.

The contestants set to appear in Kids Baking Championship season 11 are:

Logan Brod from New York Jason Chan from Boston Naiel Chaudry from Los Altos Toby Hyun from Dallas Sohan Jhaveri from Denver Genevieve Kashat from Detroit Ozan Kopelman from New York Nash Roe from Clive Foster Smith from Norfolk Alissa Telusca from Naples Peyton Waldrep from Baton Rouge Naho Yanagi from Morgan Hill

As for the show, Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery said:

"The entrepreneurial kid bakers on the new season of Kids Baking Championship are the most impressive batch of contestants yet! They might be young, but their abilities and business minds far surpass their age. Viewers will be amazed at their creativity and aptitude as they tackle each challenge."

Tune in on Monday, December 26, at 8 pm ET on the Food Network and Discovery+ to see what happens when Kids Baking Championship returns for another season.

