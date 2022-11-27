This festive season, popular chefs Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli will host Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming.

The one-hour special episode will be released on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET on Food Network. It will also be made available on the network’s website one day after the television broadcast.

The episode will feature four former Kids Baking Championship winners participating in the Decked Out Yule Logs challenge to win a prize package worth $10,000. Food Network is partnering with Discovery + for the competition and as hinted in the challenge, the winners might be asked to prepare the best yule log possible.

Although Food Network has not yet released a list of participants for the competition, here's a look at the winners of the past 10 seasons of Kids Baking Championship:

Season 1 winner Hollis Johnson from Florida

Season 2 winner Rebecca Beale from Texas

Season 3 winner Aidan Berry from Florida

Season 4 winner Linsey Lam from New Jersey

Season 5 winner Natasha Jiwani from Washington

Season 6 winner Paige Goehner from Minnesota

Season 7 winner Trevin Alford from Indiana

Season 8 winner Graysen Pinder from North Carolina

Season 9 winner Keaton Ashton from Idaho

Season 10 winner Nadya Alborz from Tennessee

Other than All-Star Holiday Homecoming, Food Network also features other contestants from the show in the Gobble Goodies series.

When will the next season of Kids Baking Championship be released?

Kids Baking Championship season 11 will premiere on Food Network on Monday, December 26 at 8 pm ET. The new season will feature 12 young chefs, aged 8 to 13, from all across America, competing in a 10-week-long competition where they will be asked to prepare desserts, sweets, logcakes, cupcakes, and many more trend-oriented dishes.

Apart from baking, the kids will also be taught new entrepreneurial skills that come with owning a food-related business. In the premiere episodes, the chefs will learn about the use of first impressions and color psychology while making desserts to attract more customers. The top 3 finalists will also have to make a commercial pitch on why they should be hired to make a birthday cake. The winner of the challenge will get an advantage in the last competition of the season.

The winner of the show will bag an undisclosed prize money, a spot in the Food Network magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion. Last season’s prize money was $25,000. The contestants for Kids Baking Championship season 11 are:

Logan Brod from New York

Jason Chan from Massachusetts

Naiel Chaudry from California

Toby Hyun from Texas

Sohan Jhaveri from Colorado

Genevieve Kashat from Michigan

Ozan Kopelman from New York

Nash Roe from Iowa

Foster Smith from Virginia

Alissa Telusca from Florida

Peyton Waldrep from Louisiana

Naho Yanagi from California

Jane Latman, the president of home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, recently said in an interview that the new batch of kids are "the most impressive batch of contestants yet." She also stated that while the kids are very young, their "abilities and business minds surpass" their age. She hinted that the young chefs' will amaze the audience with their creativity and aptitude.

Just like the previous 10 seasons, Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli will host Kids Baking Championship season 11. They also regularly host other shows related to the series, like Kids Baking Championship: Gobble Goodies Special and Holiday Bake-Tacular.

Don't forget to watch Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming, releasing on Monday, November 28.

