How old is Valerie Bertinelli? Actress and chef's career explored as she hosts Kids Baking Championship

Valerie Bertinelli will soon be seen hosting and judging Food Network's Kids Baking Championship season 11 with popular chef Duff Goldman. The season will premiere on December 26 at 8 pm ET and feature 12 young cooks competing for the title of Kids Baking Champion.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Valerie Bertinelli, 62, is a Golden Globe award-winning actress and a New York Times best-selling author. She is known for portraying the role of Barbara on CBS' One Day at a Time and Melanie Moretti on TV Land's Hot in Cleveland.

Valerie Bertinelli began her culinary career in 2015

Valerie’s career acting began in the early 1970s, when she appeared on an episode of Apple’s Way. Tami Lynn decided to become Valerie’s personal manager in 1971, and landed her the role of Barbara Cooper in CBS’ 9-year-long series One Day at a Time, which made her a household name.

Bertinelli was also a part of the 2005 special reunion of the show with other cast members. After shooting for the series, Valarie starred in many feature films like C.H.O.M.P.S., Number One with a Bullet, and Ordinary Heroes. She also starred in two comedy series in the 1990s, Sydney and Café American, both of which were canceled.

Valerie Bertinelli once again became a household name after playing the role of Melaine in Hot in Cleveland, for which she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

She launched her culinary career by making innovative family dishes for Food Network’s 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Bertinelli has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the same.

Valerie also hosts two other Food Network shows called Family Restaurant Rivals and Family Food Showdown. She released her memoir Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today in January 2022. She will soon be seen opposite Demi Lovato in NBC's new show Hungry.

The winner of Kids Baking Championship season 11 will receive a spot in Food Network Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman will judge 12 young chefs between the ages of 8 and 13 in Kids Baking Championship season 11 for their baking and entrepreneurial skills. The contestants will prepare many desserts, sweets, logo cakes, cupcakes, mashup desserts, and other food products to impress the judges.

Other than that, the contestants will also give cooking business pitches, make commercials for their food products, and learn about important business tactics during their baking time. The winner will win undisclosed prize money, the title of the Kids Baking Champion, and a spot in Food Network Magazine.

The young chefs are:

Peyton Waldrep, 10, from Baton Rouge

Foster Smith, 11, from Norflok

Genevieve Kashat, 11, from Detroit

Toby Hyun, 11, from Dallas

Alissa Telusca, 12, from Naples

Jason Chan,12, from Boston

Logan Brod, 12, from New York

Naho Yanagi, 13, from Morgan Hill

Naiel Chaudry, 12, from Los Altos

Nash Roe, 13, from Clive

Ozan Kopelman, 13, from New York

Sohan Jhaveri, 13, from Denver

Jane Latman, the president of home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, said that the new batch of young kids was one of the most impressive ones yet and that their business minds surpassed their age. He also added,

"Viewers will be amazed at their creativity and aptitude as they tackle each challenge."

Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman will be seen hosting Kids Baking Championship season 11, premiering on December 26, at 8 pm ET.

