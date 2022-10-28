What did Matthew Perry say about Valerie Bertinelli? Actress seemingly responds to FRIENDS star's wild story on TikTok

American actress Valerie Bertinelli has seemingly responded to Matthew Perry's claims that the two once made out in the 1990s while her then-husband, the late Eddie Van Halen, was passed out 10 feet away from them.

Addressing the claims, the 62-year-old star took to her TikTok handle to share a video featuring Taylor Swift's song Anti-Hero.

Screenshot of Valerie Bertinelli's TikTok Video.

On the video, she wrote:

"Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?"

Although she did not name anyone or specifically mention the incident, fans speculated that the actress was talking about Perry's claims as she smiled throughout the video.

What exactly did Matthew Perry reveal about his encounter with Valerie Bertinelli?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Matthew Perry detailed in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, an intimate incident in the 1990s between him and Bertinelli.

Perry revealed that he had a massive crush on Valerie Bertinelli when the two worked together in a 1990s short-lived sitcom, Sydney. The plot followed Bertinelli, who played a single woman trying to make ends meet while working as a private detective in Los Angeles, California, while Perry played her younger brother.

Expressing what he felt at the time for the actress, Perry stated that his feelings were so strong that he even fantasized about the actress leaving her then-husband, Eddie Van Halen, for him.

"I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage. My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen."

However, things took a positive turn for Matthew Perry while he was hanging out at Bertinelli and Van Halen's residence.

Matthew Perry and Valerie Bertinelli. (Image via Jim Smeal/Getty)

"As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us, but still. This was my chance! If you think I didn't actually have a chance in hell you'd be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate makeout session."

But Perry recalled that the next day, Bertinelli behaved "like it was just a normal day" and "made no mention" of what happened between the two the night before.

"I quickly got the hint and also played the role I was supposed to, but inside I was devastated."

The 17 Again actor stated that he was relieved when the show got canceled and he did not have to see Valerie anymore. Matthew Perry soon got his big break by starring in Friends as Chandler Bing.

Valerie Bertinelli tied the knot with rockstar Eddie Van Halen in 1981. The two share a 31-year-old son, Wolgang Van Halen. They divorced in 2007, and Valerie married financial planner Tom Vitale in 2011. Eddie passed away in 2020 due to cancer.

