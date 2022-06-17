When will Matthew Perry's memoir release? Friends actor confirms completion

On Tuesday, June 14, Matthew Perry shared a post on his official Instagram profile revealing to his nearly eight million followers that he just got done writing his memoir. The caption said:

"My ego doesn't like that I have to stop writing about myself. But the book is now done. So that's that."

Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing is the next big news for all Chandler Bing fans out there. In big, bold letters, the title of his upcoming memoir was plastered across the 52-year-old Friends star's Instagram post.

While fans could only see a stack of papers and the official title for the upcoming memoir in the picture, they are already hyped to find out the contents of the pages.

More about Matthew Perry's memoir and its official release date

Earlier in February 2022, Friends star Matthew Perry shared the news of his forthcoming memoir. The star took to Twitter to unveil nothing more than the title and the front cover, addressing his followers with his signature caustic sarcasm in the caption:

"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book."

As per current plans and reports, Perry's autobiography will be launched globally on November 1, 2022.

A few months after the fan-favorite actor featured in the highly-anticipated special Friends: The Reunion with his co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, Flatiron Books announced that they were going to publish Perry's book.

According to Flatiron Books, a division of publishing giant Macmillan, Matthew Perry will be utilizing his sarcastic charm to recount a few off-camera events that occurred during his Friends era and openly address his battle with addiction.

In a 2021 press release, Megan Lynch of Flatiron Books stated:

"We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something – and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing. Matthew’s book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanising right now, a time of isolation and division."

The publisher added:

"In the book, Perry takes readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. Perry’s memoir, the first from a cast member of Friends, is unflinchingly honest, dishy, and hilarious: this is the book that Friends fans have been waiting for but will also shed a powerful light for anyone who is in their own battle for themselves or a loved one."

Reports state that Matthew Perry went to rehab for brief periods from 1997 to 2001. The time period coincided with the NBC sitcom's run from Season 3 through Season 6. In an interview with BBC Radio in 2016, Perry claimed to have forgotten the first three seasons of Friends, admitting that he was "a little out of it" at the time.

Perry spoke openly about his issues with addiction and his obligation to be humorous for the sake of the show during HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion in 2021. He said,

"To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh. If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."

Fans eagerly await Matthew Perry's memoir, which will give them a chance to walk in the shoes of their favorite Friends character on the streets of New York City.

