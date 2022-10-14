What time will Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat 2022 premiere on Food Network? Format, release date and more

Four kids from the previous season of the competitive reality program, Kids Baking Championship, are set to return to the show for a chance to win $10,000 worth of baking equipment. The returning junior bakers will compete to make a pie out of trick-or-treating ingredients on the show.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Four fan-favorite bakers from season 10 dare to return to a kitchen that has been transformed into a spooky Halloween haunt and create a 'Halloween Mask Pie' using ingredients the bakers collect by trick-or-treating."

The episode that will turn the kitchen into a haunted mansion will air on Monday, October 17, at 8 pm ET.

All about Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat

To make this Halloween season even more spooky, four daring pre-teen bakers who appeared in the Kids Baking Championship last season will return for another chance at victory. However, things won't be as joyful as they used to be. The makers of the show have turned the kitchen into a haunted mansion that might just be a little too scary for the kids.

To win baking equipment and tools worth $10,000, they must bake a Halloween Mask Pie and impress both the judges, Duff Goldman and Maneet Chauhan, during this one-hour episode.

Meet the hosts

As previously stated, the two judges who will decide the winner of this week’s Kids Baking Championship are Duff Goldman and Maneet Chauhan. Both of them are well-known for their pastries and their past appearances in baking shows as judges.

Duff Goldman

The chef, television personality, and cookbook author is from Detriot, Michigan. Goldman is known for his skills, but when he was in high school, he was a different type of artist. Before foraying into the food industry, he used to be a graffiti artist. In a Food Network article, he said:

"I walked a fine line between the law and the needs of my creativity fertile mind."

His mother eventually enrolled him at the Corcoron College of Art + Design to keep him out of trouble.

The 48-year-old has been cooking since he was four years old and has never stopped. He almost got fired from a bagel shop when he was 14 for making the sandwiches too big. He has put his own spin on dishes over the years. To this day, his creations begin in reverse. Instead of starting with the cakes, the cookbook author prepares the decorations and toppings before turning on the ovens.

He said:

"Think back to how many weddings you attended where the wedding cake was beautiful but tasted like crap. There are a few reasons for this, but the main problem is that whoever made the cake didn't make flavor and freshness a priority."

Maneet Chauhan

The Indian-American chef and TV personality's Food Network bio states that she was seemingly "born with a ladle" in her hand and has been cooking from a young age. Chauhan graduated from one of India’s top culinary and hotel management schools and moved to the USA to attend The Culinary Institute of America.

She worked in a few fine-dining establishments on the East Coast before moving to Chicago, where she was the opening chef at Vermilion restaurant. The restaurant earned a lot of recognition while Maneet served as executive chef there, such as Esquire’s Restaurant of the Month and Wine Enthusiast’s Best New Restaurant in the U.S.

After working for eight years, Maneet opened her own "avant-garde" culinary and hospitality company, Indie Culinaire. The Kids Baking Championship judge believes in giving back to society and is an active supporter of numerous charities such as CRY, P.A.V.E, and ProStart.

Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat will premiere on Monday at 8 pm ET on Discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes