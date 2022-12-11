Baking It season 2: Who are the 8 pairs participating in Netflix’s culinary show?

Baking It is set to return to screens with another season. The show will kick off with a holiday special featuring four celebrities, and will contain five episodes alongside the special.

The Peacock show will see eight pairs compete in the five-part series. Maya and Andy will lead the show and provide comical and musical commentary along the way. Appearing as judges will be real-life grandmothers who know a thing or two about baking themselves.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Baking It is a holiday competition series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers join Maya and Andy’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions."

Baking It season 2 will air on December 12 at 10 pm ET on Peacock while the holiday special will air on NBC.

Meet the contestants of Baking It season 2

Allen Speigner and Matthew Bardoner

The roommates from Cookeville are both fitness enthusiasts, but more than that, they’re excellent bakers. Allen creates menu plans and cookbooks that are delicious and high in protein to help get people started on their fitness journey.

Their desserts are not only delectable but also healthy.

Keith and Corey Holland

The brothers from Tennessee are ready to participate in the show. Corey is an actor, model, father, and YouTuber, whose channel has over 1.44K subscribers.

Keith Holland is a pastry chef and mental health advocate. He previously appeared on 93.9 WKYS.

Reema and Ravi Patel

The siblings from Chicago are both bakers.

Reema is a self-taught pasty chef and Ravi is a doctor with a passion for baking. The two create cakes, cookies, and more, and are now set to appear in Baking It season 2.

Sharon "Sevn" Strickland and Shemara "Kandyy" Pittman

The couple from Charlotte, North Carolina, are ready to appear in the baking show. Sevn is a digital creator, mother, and makeup enthusiast, while her partner is a luxury bridal and celebration cake artist.

Maddie and April Howton

The mother-daughter duo are ready to take the Baking It kitchen by storm. April is an artisan, maker, mom, wife, and creator. She is the owner of Gingerhead Bakery. She will appear on the show with her daughter Maddie.

Sydney and Jenna Brasuell

The Texas sisters are ready to appear in the Peacock show.

The two love to explore and travel. Jenna is a former cheerleader for Baylor University. Her sister Sydney is currently a student at The University of Alabama and is a part of the PHI MU| ALPHA ZETA fraternity.

Yuki Burton and Omonivie "Olma" Agboghidi

Yuki Burton is a self-taught baker from Oakland, who prepares custom cakes. Her business is thriving, to the point where she is currently not taking orders until next year.

Her friend, Omonivie has an MD-MPH, a dual degree to that enables her to help people in the medical field. She is an alum of the University of Berkeley.

Agnes Tamburello and George Molina

Agnes started baking at home and selling custom cakes after her first son was born. She started baking because she didn’t want her husband to be the only one working. George works as a salesman for a car dealership on Long Island.

Baking It season 2 was filmed in a matter of 10 days, the couple revealed while in a conversation with Queens Chronicle. They further added that since the show was filmed on such a tight schedule, the contestants bonded in a special way and still continue to stay in touch. They even have an online group, titled Prison Break.

Tune in on December 12 to see what happens when Baking It season 2 airs.

Poll : 0 votes