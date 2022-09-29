“A complete tragedy”: Oakland Rudsdale Newcomer High School campus shooting leaves at least six injured 

On September 28, 2022, six people were injured in a shooting at the Oakland Rushdale Newcomer High School campus.

In a press conference, Police Assistant Chief Darren Allison said that all six victims were taken to an area hospital following a shooting that occurred just after 12.45 pm on Wednesday at the Rudsdale Newcomer High School located on the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street.

The Oakland Unified School District said that the King Estate campus grounds house four schools, including Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter School.

Oakland Police Dept. @oaklandpoliceca UPDATE: to the shooting investigation in the 8200 block of Fontaine St.



We are asking Community Members to please avoid the area at this time.



OPD will address the media and provide an update for this afternoon's shooting incident at 4:30 PM at Fontaine St. & Crest Ave.

Police Chief Allison said that the victims of the shooting were affiliated with the school. However, it is unclear if the injured were students or staff at the school.

The police chief said all six victims were alive when they were transported to the hospital. He further added that two victims sustained life-threatening injuries during the shooting, and one was being treated for non-life threatening injuries. One victim was released from the hospital while two others were waiting to be discharged.

Authorities are still looking for suspects responsible for the Oakland shooting

The shooting incident occurred merely two months after President Joe Biden signed an order that imposed strict checks on buyers deemed to be young and encouraged states to withdraw guns from people who are considered a threat.

Oakland Police Dept. @oaklandpoliceca



Update: OPD is investigating a shooting with several people injured. The incident occurred just after 12:45 PM when OPD's Communications Division received multiple calls of a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street.

During a press conference, Police Chief Allison, seemingly distressed by the incident, said:

“Any time there is a shooting in our community, it is a complete tragedy, but as a parent, I completely understand the fear, the emotion, the panic, when shootings are occurring at our schools, with our children, and it’s completely unacceptable.”

Allison said his officers responded to reports of a shooting at the school on Wednesday afternoon. They then entered the school and discovered six people wounded by gunshots. Officers cleared the school, but the suspect was not arrested at the scene.

The police chief said that officials were looking for at least one shooter. He also noted that there could be more than one person involved in the shooting.

Gun Violence has seen a significant increase in California

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a tweet that the unrestricted access to guns in the U.S. was “inexcusable.” The mayor, seemingly perturbed by the Oakland shooting incident, commented that the incident has shocked the community. She also reported that all six people injured during the attack were adults.

Libby Schaaf @LibbySchaaf The unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable.

Following the incident, the California Governor’s office issued a statement via Twitter. They said:

“Today’s shooting at an Oakland school was a horrifying act of violence that has grown too familiar. Yet again, our kids were in the crossfire. This cannot continue — gun violence has taken too much from our communities.”

An earlier report in the Guardian stated that gun violence in Oakland, California, has seen a precipitous increase since the pandemic. According to the report, at least 96 people have been killed in 2022 through gun violence.

