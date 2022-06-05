"We have opportunities to spread hope" - Jalen Hurts speaks out against gun violence

In his sophomore year, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reached the Wild Card Round of the NFC playoffs. Hurts is just as committed to making as much of an impact off the field too.

He spoke on the team's official website on Friday and had the following to say about the rampant gun violence that has overtaken our country and the world as a whole:

“Everybody is impacted by it one way or another. Everyone sitting here may have kids, someone they love. It all matters whether that be just spreading love, appreciating what you have, but ultimately getting this artillery off the streets and making true change and that’s something we urge in all our communities, in the community of Philadelphia. It’s got to change. Something’s got to change.”

He added:

“We have opportunities to spread hope, love, encouragement, and uplift those around us. I take that to heart. Being able to spend time with a kid means the world to me. Some kids get to a point where they lose hope. There’s so much negativity out there they feel like that’s the easy route to go but it doesn’t have to be like that. It doesn’t have to be like that.”

The comments were made on Friday, just a day before the streets of downtown Philadelphia erupted in gun violence as gunmen reportedly opened fire on a crowd of people on South Street Saturday just before midnight.

What's in store for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in 2022?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The 2021 edition of the Philadelphia Eagles was a surprised many by making it to the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

Despite losing 31-15 in that game to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the arrow appears to be trending upward for the in eastern Pennsylvanians.

The Eagles finished with a record of 9-8, which was good enough for second place in the NFC East. Since the conclusion of the 2021 season, the team has made strides to improve their roster. The 2022 NFL draft saw the Eagles attain former college stars Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, formerly of the 2021 College Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

At 6'6" and 341 pounds, Davis is a bruising defensive tackle that can stop the run and rush the passer, as evidenced by his blazing 4.78 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean was the leader of the 2021 Bulldogs' defense, who set numerous records with several defensive players drafted in the first round.

The Eagles also did their best to surround Hurts with more talent at receiver by trading for former Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown. Hurts and Brown are reportedly close friends, so the idea of the two playing in the same system has been exciting to say the least for fans of the franchise.

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles perform when the season kicks off later this year.

