Jimmie Herrod on AGT: All Stars 2023 - Revisiting singer’s AGT season 16 journey

AGT: All Stars is set to bring back fan favorites and former contestants as they attempt to take home the prize once again. The show has created some of the “biggest stars” on the planet and over the eight-week run, it will showcase the best of AGT history.

One of the contestants set to return to the stage is Jimmie Herrod, a former recipient of the Golden Buzzer on the show who impressed the judges with his singing in season 16.

AGT: All Stars 2023 is set to premiere on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Down Jimmie Herrod’s AGT memory lane ahead of AGT: All Stars

Jimmie Herrod is an artist and performer from Pacific Northwest who currently lives in Portland, Oregon. He appeared on AGT season 16 in episode 4.

As part of his audition, Jimmie performed Tomorrow from Annie, the musical. While Simon Cowell wasn’t too impressed and asked him to perform another song, which Jimmie was unprepared for, Sofia Vergara was an instant fan.

She pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending the singer directly to the Quarterfinals. Others to get the Golden Buzzer in AGT include includes Northwell Health Nurse Choir, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Lea Kyle, and Victory Brinker.

In the quarterfinals, the upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant performed Pure Imagination from Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and received standing ovations from Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell. After the magnificent performance, he moved on to the semifinals along with Peter Rosalita, who was also selected as one of the Top 60 acts to participate in AGT: All Stars 2023.

In the Semifinals of season 16, Jimmie sang P!nk’s Glitter in the Air and received another round of standing ovations from the judges. Through America’s Vote, he placed 5th or 6th but because of the Instant Safety feature, which took into account social media votes, he made it to the finals.

His performance of What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong made the judges stand up and applaud him once again. However, his final performance of Defying Gravity, which he sang with Idina Menzel and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, did not get win him enough votes to make it to the Top 5.

Who is Jimmie Herrod?

The upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant attended the Cornish College of the Arts where he earned himself a Bachelor’s degree in music composition and performance, followed by a Master’s degree in Jazz Studies from Portland State University.

In 2018, Jimmie appeared as a featured soloist with Oregon Symphony’s showcase at the TedX series. He has also worked with international performers such as ODESZA and is a guest vocalist for Pink Martini.

His first single with the band, Edocus, was recorded in 2018, along with his solo albums, Falling in Love and Learning to Love Myself.

More about the show

AGT: All Stars 2023 will include dancers, singers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, and magicians as they attempt to amaze the judges for the chance to receive a Golden Buzzer.

Each week, 10 artists will take to the stage and AGT Superfans, along with the judges, will also decide on who makes it to the finals.

NBC’s press release reads:

"Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner, which will be revealed in the two-hour star-studded finale. "

Audiences can watch the AGT: All Stars episodes in person at Studio City, California and can also watch the show on Peacock on NBC starting January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

