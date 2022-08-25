Create

"Bring back Celia Munoz": Fans feel ventriloquist Celia Munoz should have been in the AGT Season 17 finals

Fans demand AGT contestant Celia Munoz be brought back for finals
Fans demand contestant Celia Munoz be brought back for finals (Image via celiamunoz_artist_/Instagram)
Varsha Narayanan
Varsha Narayanan
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 25, 2022 09:46 AM IST

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) aired the results of the third qualifiers round on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on NBC. The one-hour time frame saw eleven acts that performed the previous night, out of which only two were selected to move to the finals of the competition.

Simon's golden buzzer Sara James and magician Nicolas Ribs advanced to the final round, with ventriloquist Celia Munoz just missing the spot. Fans felt that Celia was immensely talented and should have been given a spot in the finals. They even requested to bring her back as a wildcard. One tweeted:

@heidiklum bring back Celia Munoz #AGT 🙏🏻

Fans react to AGT contestant Celia Munoz's elimination at the qualifiers

Celia Munoz brought her uniqueness to the AGT stage as she combined singing along with ventriloquism and impressed everyone with her audition and her subsequent performances. Despite her flawless act, the contestant lost her Top 2 spot to magician Nicolas Ribs and singer Sara James.

youtube-cover

Fans were disappointed with the results and demanded that Celia be brought to the finals as a wildcard. Check out what they have to say.

This season of AGT is such a joke. Celia was very clearly the best performer last night and she gets eliminated. SMH #agt
we already got hella singers, I’m so disappointed… NO ONE else can do singing ventriloquism while eating and drinking! celia muñoz was ROBBED #AGT
#AGT is rigged. Celia Munoz should of made it to the finals.
Please put the lady ventriloquist Celia in as a wild card’#AGT
Celia was robbed but Nicolas was equally deserving #AGT #AGTResults
Wow! 😮 Celia didn’t make it!? She had so much talent! Hopefully this opens opportunities for her #AGT
BRING CELIA MUÑOZ BACK WITH THE WILDCARD I BEG OF YOU #AGT #AmericasGotTalent
I love both of them but I'm so bummed Celia didn't get through#AGT
#AGT Nicholas is good but if you watch again from last night. He showed a lot of his tricks. You can see the card between his fingers multiple times, see him reaching under table. Not as polished as the other. Felt Celia was much better/different n unique. Judges faces showed it
@AGT Happy for Nicolas, but Sara stole Celia’s spot in the #AGT finale.

A quick recap of AGT Season 17 Episode 16

The AGT contestants who were part of the third week's qualifiers included Simon's Golden Buzzer singer Sara James, Jojo, and Bri, soloist Amanda Mammana, one-woman band Mia Morris, ventriloquist Celia Munoz, JoJo Siwa's girl group XOMG POP, hockey tricksters Cline Twins, dance duo Funkanometry, comedian Hayden Kristal, LED dance group MPLUSPLUS and magician Nicolas Ribs.

Host Terry Crews made the first announcement of the night, where he announced the Top 5 advancing to the next round. First, between Hayden Krystal and Celine Twins, it was Hayden who moved forward. The second act to make it to the Top 5 was Celia Munoz, which also meant that Mia Morris was eliminated.

After that, between Amanda Mammana, XOMG POP, and Funkanometry, only Amanda advanced to the Top 5 on AGT. The fourth act to move into the Top 5 was Nicolas Ribs, leaving MPLUSPLUS out of the competition. Competing for the last spot in the Top 5 were JoJo Siwa's girl group XOMG POP and Simon's golden buzzer Sara James. The latter took the last and final spot.

Ahead of more results, former AGT champion Kodi Lee performed the track Don't Stop Believin' with American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims and American rock band Journey's Neal Schon.

The votes have been counted. ✨ Sara James and Nicolas Ribs are heading to the #AGT Finale! https://t.co/RKUVinucAL

Terry Crews invited all the Top 5 acts on stage to announce the Top 3. Sara James, Nicolas Ribs, and Celia Munoz advanced, which meant that Amanda and Hayden were out of the competition.

In the final qualifiers results of the week, Sara James and Nicolas Ribs made the cut, leaving Celia Munoz to be eliminated and missing out on the Top 2 spot. Sara and Nicolas joined saxophonist Avery Dixon, singer Drake Milligan, country music trio The Chapel Hart, and magician Yu Hojin in the finals.

You better believe we'll be replaying this @kodileerocks, @teddyswims and @nealschonmusic performance over and over again. 🎶🤩 #AGT https://t.co/wbae8rOvaM

AGT Season 17 will have five qualifiers to select the Top 10 finalists this year. The judges will also choose a wildcard contestant. There are two more qualifier rounds left, which means four more contestants will join the current batch of finalists. With the competition getting even more complicated, it will be interesting to see who makes the cut.

Tune in to an all-new episode of AGT next week on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on NBC.

Edited by Sayati Das

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...