"Bring back Celia Munoz": Fans feel ventriloquist Celia Munoz should have been in the AGT Season 17 finals

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) aired the results of the third qualifiers round on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on NBC. The one-hour time frame saw eleven acts that performed the previous night, out of which only two were selected to move to the finals of the competition.

Simon's golden buzzer Sara James and magician Nicolas Ribs advanced to the final round, with ventriloquist Celia Munoz just missing the spot. Fans felt that Celia was immensely talented and should have been given a spot in the finals. They even requested to bring her back as a wildcard. One tweeted:

Fans react to AGT contestant Celia Munoz's elimination at the qualifiers

Celia Munoz brought her uniqueness to the AGT stage as she combined singing along with ventriloquism and impressed everyone with her audition and her subsequent performances. Despite her flawless act, the contestant lost her Top 2 spot to magician Nicolas Ribs and singer Sara James.

Fans were disappointed with the results and demanded that Celia be brought to the finals as a wildcard. Check out what they have to say.

Delanie #Team Taylor/Dara/Emily/Molly/Cayla @avriIgirlfriend This season of AGT is such a joke. Celia was very clearly the best performer last night and she gets eliminated. SMH #agt This season of AGT is such a joke. Celia was very clearly the best performer last night and she gets eliminated. SMH #agt

a menace @tiredpockystick we already got hella singers, I’m so disappointed… NO ONE else can do singing ventriloquism while eating and drinking! celia muñoz was ROBBED #AGT we already got hella singers, I’m so disappointed… NO ONE else can do singing ventriloquism while eating and drinking! celia muñoz was ROBBED #AGT

Lisa @Lisa_3229 #AGT is rigged. Celia Munoz should of made it to the finals. #AGT is rigged. Celia Munoz should of made it to the finals.

Andrea JOHNSON @AndreaJ23537095 Please put the lady ventriloquist Celia in as a wild card’ #AGT Please put the lady ventriloquist Celia in as a wild card’#AGT

Anavi @Anavi000 Celia didn’t make it!? She had so much talent! Hopefully this opens opportunities for her Wow!Celia didn’t make it!? She had so much talent! Hopefully this opens opportunities for her #AGT Wow! 😮 Celia didn’t make it!? She had so much talent! Hopefully this opens opportunities for her #AGT

Katie @katieekaminskii #AmericasGotTalent BRING CELIA MUÑOZ BACK WITH THE WILDCARD I BEG OF YOU #AGT BRING CELIA MUÑOZ BACK WITH THE WILDCARD I BEG OF YOU #AGT #AmericasGotTalent

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



#AGT I love both of them but I'm so bummed Celia didn't get through I love both of them but I'm so bummed Celia didn't get through#AGT

Matt Brash @MattBrash27 #AGT Nicholas is good but if you watch again from last night. He showed a lot of his tricks. You can see the card between his fingers multiple times, see him reaching under table. Not as polished as the other. Felt Celia was much better/different n unique. Judges faces showed it #AGT Nicholas is good but if you watch again from last night. He showed a lot of his tricks. You can see the card between his fingers multiple times, see him reaching under table. Not as polished as the other. Felt Celia was much better/different n unique. Judges faces showed it

A quick recap of AGT Season 17 Episode 16

The AGT contestants who were part of the third week's qualifiers included Simon's Golden Buzzer singer Sara James, Jojo, and Bri, soloist Amanda Mammana, one-woman band Mia Morris, ventriloquist Celia Munoz, JoJo Siwa's girl group XOMG POP, hockey tricksters Cline Twins, dance duo Funkanometry, comedian Hayden Kristal, LED dance group MPLUSPLUS and magician Nicolas Ribs.

Host Terry Crews made the first announcement of the night, where he announced the Top 5 advancing to the next round. First, between Hayden Krystal and Celine Twins, it was Hayden who moved forward. The second act to make it to the Top 5 was Celia Munoz, which also meant that Mia Morris was eliminated.

After that, between Amanda Mammana, XOMG POP, and Funkanometry, only Amanda advanced to the Top 5 on AGT. The fourth act to move into the Top 5 was Nicolas Ribs, leaving MPLUSPLUS out of the competition. Competing for the last spot in the Top 5 were JoJo Siwa's girl group XOMG POP and Simon's golden buzzer Sara James. The latter took the last and final spot.

Ahead of more results, former AGT champion Kodi Lee performed the track Don't Stop Believin' with American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims and American rock band Journey's Neal Schon.

Terry Crews invited all the Top 5 acts on stage to announce the Top 3. Sara James, Nicolas Ribs, and Celia Munoz advanced, which meant that Amanda and Hayden were out of the competition.

In the final qualifiers results of the week, Sara James and Nicolas Ribs made the cut, leaving Celia Munoz to be eliminated and missing out on the Top 2 spot. Sara and Nicolas joined saxophonist Avery Dixon, singer Drake Milligan, country music trio The Chapel Hart, and magician Yu Hojin in the finals.

AGT Season 17 will have five qualifiers to select the Top 10 finalists this year. The judges will also choose a wildcard contestant. There are two more qualifier rounds left, which means four more contestants will join the current batch of finalists. With the competition getting even more complicated, it will be interesting to see who makes the cut.

Tune in to an all-new episode of AGT next week on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on NBC.

