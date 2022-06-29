Who is musician Mia Morris? AGT contestant is a multi-instrumentalist singer and songwriter

Viewers of America's Got Talent (AGT) witnessed highly talented musician Mia Morris participate in the audition round on Episode 5. The Nashville-based artist is a multi-instrumentalist musician who is well-versed in playing the drums and the guitar. She enthralled the judges as well as the live audience with her live performance.

The singer was among the many AGT contestants who auditioned on this week's episode of the reality talent competition. She also creates her own music, singing, recording, playing a variety of instruments, mixing and finalizing completely by herself. There is no doubt that she is immensely talented. Judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum were quite impressed with the 17-year-old artist.

AGT contestant Mia Morris began singing at a very young age

Mia Morris' family comes from Indianapolis. Although the AGT contestant does not belong to a musical family, her parents were quick to catch on to her potential at a very young age. She began drumming when she was just 10 years old and even took lessons from Indianapolis drummer Wade Parrish. Upon realizing her talent, her parents encouraged the thought of moving to Nashville.

In an interview with Main Street Nashville, the singer revealed that it was her father who first realized her passion for drums and got her a drum set. She considers rock to be one of her favorite genres, primarily because it is fun to play rock songs on the drums.

The artist is a multi-instrumentalist and creates music from scratch. The AGT contestant writes her own songs, sings them, plays instruments, tackles mixing, records the songs and produces them all by herself. Apart from drums, she can play the guitar really well.

Mia has toured with Big Machine’s Calista Clark and made an appearance on the live talk show Ryan and Kelly. She also performed at The Grand Ole Opry, country music's biggest stage, with American rock and country music singer-songwriter Kalie Shorr. Additionally, she wrote and performed a duet with teen vocalist Bailey James.

The AGT contestant doesn't sing for a particular label or producer as she doesn't want to lose any form of creative ability that comes with being an independent artist. Mia has a small studio in her basement where she makes all the magic happen. She revealed that she has a strong group of girlfriends who help her with ideas for songwriting.

In an interview with blog writer Bethany Bowman, Mia revealed that she was guided by session musician Stephen Curry who connected her to impressive songwriters. She would practice writing three to four songs for them every week. She explained how her anger transcended into her music and said:

“We came to the conclusion that songwriting is my way of getting all of my inner anger out to where I can be a happy human all the time because all my anger is put into my music.”

The AGT contestant has more than 50K followers on her YouTube channel and over 24K followers on Instagram where she updates her followers on her songs, mash-ups, gigs and much more. Some of her notable singles include Fu2, Melodramatic, Gotta be Something, Don't do Sorry and more.

Season 17 of America's Got Talent saw some incredibly talented contestants this year and lived up to its reputation of being the most popular reality talent competition on television. Contestants like Avery Dixon, Sara James, Madison Baez and Mayyas have already received golden buzzers from host Terry Crews and three of the judges. Heidi Klum is yet to hand hers. Who will be the lucky person(s)?

Keep watching America's Got Talent (AGT) on NBC.

