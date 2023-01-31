AGT: All-Stars episode 5: Fans left divided over singer Tom Ball receiving the group golden buzzer

The America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on NBC. The episode featured 10 former contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises putting their best foot forward and showcasing their talent to make it to the grand finale, where they may ultimately clinch the coveted title and a grand cash prize of $1 million.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, Britain's Got Talent 2022 finalist Tom Ball received the group Golden Buzzer after delivering an incredible, jaw-dropping performance, earning himself a standing ovation as well. However, the judges' decision received mixed reactions from fans. While some felt it was fair, others thought that there were better contestants worthy of this credit.

The hit series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Over the past five weeks, viewers have witnessed an incredible amount of talent from contestants. These include former winners and finalists who have displayed skills in singing, dancing, ventriloquism, magic, and more to impress judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum as well as the live audience and viewers back home.

Tom Ball gets the group Golden Buzzer on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars began with host Terry Crews welcoming the judges and the audience to the next set of 10 former contestants from all over the world. This week, the Golden Buzzer Act will be a group decision and another will be chosen collectively by the superfans' vote from all over America. The host and judges decided to come to a common consensus on their favorite act.

Singer Tom Ball, who previously appeared on Britain's Got Talent season 15 in 2022, returned to the franchise to make a mark on the American audience with his audition on AGT: All-Stars. His debut performance was extremely well-received by the audience, with the contestant reaching the Top 3. However, he lost by an inch to comedian Axel Blake, who was also present and had delivered an impressive performance ahead of him.

This time, however, Tom expressed that he would bounce back stronger. The singer was initially a teacher, but decided to pursue his passion for singing to become a role model for his students. After his stint on Britain's Got Talent, the contestant became an extremely popular teacher amongst his students.

Ahead of his audition on AGT: All-Stars, Tom expressed to Terry that he was going to get married in five days. He saw the performance as another opportunity to inspire more people around him. Greeted with applause from the judges and the audience, he enjoyed a fun conversation before his performance.

Tom performed to The Sound of Silence by Simon & Garfunkel, shocking everyone present with his strong vocal range and voice. He ultimately received a standing ovation from the judges and the live audience. Simon hoped that this was the first time he would've heard the contestant and called it the "best performance of the entire series."

Howie complimented his performance, while Heidi termed it "larger than life." Simon further noted that if Tom would've performed this act during his stint on Britain's Got Talent, he would've been crowned the winner back then. The audience then began cheering for a golden buzzer.

After the AGT: All-Stars judges and host Terry Crews came to a common consensus, they pressed the Golden Buzzer for Tom, sending him straight to the grand finale.

Fans react to Tom Ball getting the Golden Buzzer on AGT: All-Stars

Fans took to social media to react to Tom Ball getting the Golden Buzzer. While some felt that the contestant was worthy of the same, others believed that there were better choices. Check out what they have to say:

Jacob Elyachar @JacobElyachar Of all the acts that received the #GoldenBuzzer this season, Tom Ball was the only one that made me smile, cheer & cry tears of joy! I cannot wait to see him in the #AGTAllStars finale! Of all the acts that received the #GoldenBuzzer this season, Tom Ball was the only one that made me smile, cheer & cry tears of joy! I cannot wait to see him in the #AGTAllStars finale!

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has been an interesting watch so far. With the amount of talent that viewers have witnessed this season, the Top 11 will have to prove their mettle until one of them is crowned the champion and gets their own show in Las Vegas. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who makes it to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of AGT: All-Stars next Monday, February 6, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on NBC.

