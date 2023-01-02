Who is Britain's Got Talent finalist Tom Ball? Meet the singer ahead of his appearance on AGT: All Stars

AGT: All Stars, which will be premiering this Monday on NBC, is set to feature 60 former contestants, fan favorites, and winners across various Got Talent franchises. As a spin-off series, the show will see some of the greatest talents reappear on stage again to showcase their acts as they attempt to take home the cash prize of $1 million and the coveted title.

Among the several contestants set to perform, one among them is Tom Ball, who previously appeared in Britain’s Got Talent season 15 in 2022. Although he made it to the finals of BGT, the singer was placed third after Axel Blake.

While auditioning for BGT, AGT: All Stars contestant Tom Hall said that his students were unaware of his participation on the show

Tom Ball is originally from West Sussex and was 23 at the time of auditions. The secondary school teacher came to the reality show with his fiancee and said his students were unaware of him being on the show. He added that most of them didn’t even know he could sing since he had only sung in one of his classes.

Judge Simon Cowell asked him if there’s one artist that the AGT: All Stars contestant thinks he could be as big as, to which the contestant replied by saying he has compared himself to Michael Ball quite often. He performed Sam Smith’s Writing’s on the Wall and immediately earned a round of applause from the audience.

Even before his performance was over, the audience was on their feet, clapping along with Simon Cowell, who couldn’t stop smiling. After the performance, the entire judges' panel gave him a standing ovation, along with the studio audience.

Judge Amanda Holden called him a powerhouse and said that the audition was one of the “best things” they’ve had in the last 16 years. Simon said:

"There’s something very likeable about you."

He further added:

"I’m so happy you came, I’m so happy."

The entire panel voted yes, sending him to the semi-finals, where he sang Rise Like a Phoenix by Conchita Wurst. His performance once again moved everyone, and Alesha commented that he has a “quiet inner confidence” that resonates in his voice. The upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant won the Public Vote and made it directly into the finals.

In the clip ahead of his performance, Tom said that he cherishes his job and that he loves to sing. He also added that the biggest lesson he can teach his students “is to follow their dreams.” Tom said:

"A couple of kids said you’ve inspired me which as a teacher, is words that you’ll never forget."

In the finals, Tom sang I (Who Have Nothing) by Tom Jones, and his performance earned him another round of standing ovations. After his performance, David Williams said that he wanted to start a Tumblr fan club and be its first paid-up member. Meanwhile, Alesha Dixon called his performance perfection, which was followed by Amanda calling the performance “unbelievable” and “unforgettable.”

She added:

"If you’re not at the London Palladium by the end of the year, I will eat my k*ickers."

Simon Cowell was left fumbling for words and commended the performance. In the end, the upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant finished third in Public Vote, just behind Axel Blake and Jamie Leahey.

Tom is now set to take the stage once again as part of AGT: All Stars, which is set to premiere on Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC. In addition, the episode will be available on Peacock a day after its television broadcast.

