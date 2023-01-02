When did Mike E. Winfield first appear on America's Got Talent? Emmy-nominated comedian is set to return for AGT: All-Stars

Actor and comedian Mike E. Winfield first appeared on America's Got Talent in season 17, episode 1. After the show, he gained nation-wide popularity and even has an Emmy nomination to his name.

Mike is now all set to make a comeback on AGT: All-Stars 2023, and is considered one of the strongest competitors to win the title.

Mike hails from Baltimore, Maryland, and keeps his private life discreet on social media, but it is known that he lives with his wife Kisha, who is older than him. It is also known that Kisha has a son who is close to Mike's age.

America's Got Talent's latest spin-off All-Stars will feature winners, finalists, and viral sensations from past seasons of the show. They will compete once again on stage to win the title and be among the best.

Mike E. Winfield's journey began on America's Got Talent season 17

In the first episode of season 17, Mike performed a stand-up routine about his marriage to an older woman and his relationship with her son, whom Mike calls his Step Man.

All the judges were impressed and voted "yes" to sending him further into the competition.

In the semifinals, Mike received a standing ovation from all the judges and was selected among the Top 3 acts of the night.

Judge Howie suggested that if Mike doesn't make it to the finals, he would like to work with him. Later, Howie said to Mike E. Winfield:

"I will tell you something: if you do not get voted into the finals, on September 9, I'm playing the Westbury Theatre in New York, you can come and open for me."

Mike moved ahead to the finals after receiving enough votes from the public.

Mike's performance in the finals was a routine about his life after the show, answering questions about Step Man and sharing how he hates windy days. Once again, he received a standing ovation from Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara.

For the finale, in episode 21, Mike performed A Roast of Simon Cowell along with the eliminated comedians from the show Lace Larrabee, Don McMillan, Jeff Ross, and Mr. Pants.

He ended up in the sixth position on the show and did not receive enough votes to move to the Top 5 finalists.

Mike E. Winfield from America's Got Talent has appeared in several comedy shows and films

Mike E. Winfield has always been passionate about stand-up comedy and has appeared on Comedy TV, Acting Out, Laugh Factory, etc., and on various shows and movies. Some of them are

Satanic Panic

Pimp

The Straight Out Report

Conversations in L.A.

Roku Recommends: Year in Streaming

He also has an Amazon original show of his own called Mike E. Winfield: Stepman and on Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo for Netflix. Additionally, he even had a recurring role in The Office.

Mike also has a nomination for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer in Digital Daytime Drama.

Mike E. Winfield has a unique sense of humor that makes him so popular with the audience. His jokes about being closer in age to his stepson and the age difference between him and his wife, add originality to his stand-up.

Mike is now ready to perform again on the America's Got Talent stage and charm the audience with his style. So don't forget to catch him on Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET/PT.

