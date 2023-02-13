NBC's La Brea season 2 episode 10 is expected to air on the network on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The series focuses on a family that experiences a devastating hit after a huge sinkhole opens up in Los Angeles, which threatens to destroy the lives of the city and its people.

The show has reportedly garnered significant viewership and received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from fans and critics. It was renewed for a third season earlier this year.

La Brea season 2 episode 10 on NBC: Preview, what to expect, and more details explored

The promo opens on an ominous note with a shot of a rhinocerous in a forest, setting the tone for what promises to be an eventful hour of top-notch television. While a number of key moments from the upcoming episode are briefly depicted, the 45-second promo does not reveal any major spoilers.

The new episode is expected to focus on a deadly enemy that threatens to kill a survivor if their demands aren't met. Elsewhere, Gavin and Sam continue to look for ways to carry on with the rescue attempt despite the numerous challenges ahead of them.

Here's a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A ruthless enemy holds the clearing captive, threatening to kill a beloved survivor if their demands for an unexpected item aren't met; Gavin and Sam lead the rescue attempt, aided by an old friend whose return holds more questions than answers.''

Episode 9, titled Murder in the Clearing, focused on the murder of a survivor, following which Lucas and Sam set out to delve deep into the tragedy and find the killer. Meanwhile, Gavin desperately tries to protect Eve, whose life seemed to be in danger.

With a few more episodes left, fans are waiting with bated breath to find out how the plot develops as a number of questions are still left to be answered.

More details about La Brea cast and plot

La Brea tells the gripping story of a family forced to survive in a dystopian Los Angeles that is devastated by the opening of a big sinkhole. The show depicts the various kinds of challenges and dangers that they need to navigate in order to survive. Here's the show's synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, separating a family between two worlds. The mother and son fall into an unexplainable primeval land alongside a group of strangers trying to figure out where they are, and how to get back home.''

The description further states,

''Left above is a daughter, who barely manages to survive the disaster, and the father, whose troubled past and hallucinations make him an unlikely choice to help solve the mystery -- and reunite the family. But when he realizes his visions might just be the key to finding their loved ones, time will be the only thing that stands in their way.''

La Brea's cast includes a number of prominent actors like Natalie Zea as Eve Harris, Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris, Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez, and many others. The series is created by David Appelbaum.

You can watch La Brea season 2 episode 10 on NBC on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

