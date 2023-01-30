The eighth episode of La Brea season 2 will air on NBC on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. Following the eighth episode, the ninth episode, titled Murder in the Cleaning, will also drop at 10 pm ET. The show returns after a two-month hiatus which has further increased anticipation among fans.

The series tells the story of a group of survivors who are trapped in a strange land after a huge sinkhole opened up in the city of Los Angeles. It stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, and many others playing key roles.

La Brea season 2 episode 8 on NBC: The Harris family will travel back to 10,000 BC

A short promo for La Brea season 2 episode 8 offers a glimpse of several pivotal moments set to unfold in the new episode. The promo is a little over 30 seconds and briefly touches upon some of the key moments that could potentially alter the direction of the series.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see the Harris family traveling back to 10,000 BC in order to upload a virus that is expected to prevent sinkholes, but this could have devastating repercussions.

A brief description of episode 8, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''The Harrises return to 10,000 B.C., determined to upload a virus that will stop all sinkholes, despite knowing that this will mean they will never get home again; an unlikely leader rallies the clearing to face an oncoming prehistoric threat.''

In the previous episode, which aired on November 15, 2022, viewers saw the Harris family desperately trying to rescue Caroline whilst facing a number of challenges as they look to prevent the devastating sinkholes from ripping apart their lives.

With a number of interesting events set to unfold, fans can look forward to two gripping hours of television on Tuesday, when episodes 8 and 9 air.

A quick look at La Brea cast, plot, and more details

The sci-fi series centers around the Harrises, who deal with a number of challenges and struggles after a sinkhole threatens to ruin their lives and the city of Los Angeles. Here's the official description of the series, according to NBC's YouTube channel:

''La Brea'' follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.''

The description further states:

''In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn’t know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.''

The cast of the show includes actors like Natalie Zea as Eve Harris, Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris, and Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman, among many others. The series is helmed by noted TV writer David Appelbaum.

You can watch the latest episode of La Brea season 2 on NBC on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

