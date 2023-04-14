3 game shows releasing in May 2023

Game shows are almost as old as television's birth; their early origins have caused them to evolve over the years and alter format with time, which diversified the genre quite a lot. From quiz shows to simple fun games, everything has found its own space in the game show genre.

With the advent of late night shows, games have also become an integral part of most talk-shows, which makes them all the more interesting, with celebrities often donning the hats of the contestants. No matter what form or way game shows are disguised, there has always been a massive audience present to consume it.

Moreover, the game show format exploits the suspense factor that is at the center of modern television and pushes audiences to root for contestants who strive hard to win them.

Beat Shazam and 2 other game shows scheduled to release in May 2023

1) Jeopardy! Masters

Jeopardy! first aired way back in 1964 on NBC and was among the first shows to introduce the concept of a game show to the television audience. It turned the traditional Q/A format of quizzes around to make the contestants guess information through subtle hints and clues. It is also one of the longest-running game shows of all time.

The upcoming Jeopardy! Masters hypes up the excitement further by getting the winners of the previous seasons of Jeopardy! to compete against each other in a battle of the best. The show will feature six champions from the past in ten-hour long episodes. Each episode will feature two games with the series as a whole featuring every combination of the champions possible.

The six contestants will be James Holzhauer, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, and Sam Buttrey, who are all very popular among the viewers of Jeopardy! Although the show's format is very old, its consistent viewership proves that such renewals and newer versions of game shows might be a great way to turn around a traditional show.

Jeopardy! Masters, releasing on May 8, on ABC, will be hosted by Ken Jennings, one of the most popular hosts of all time.

2) Beat Shazam

Beat Shazam, a musical game show that features three pairs of contestants, first premiered on Fox in May 2017. In the game, the competitors have to try to guess the name of a song that is played before the other contestants. After the fourth round, the finalists must the try to guess the name before the Shazam app, making it the most difficult round.

The game usually features songs from Billboard's Hot 100 Music Chart, making it very relevant and a major part of pop culture. Another reason for the game show's popularity is that Jamie Foxx hosts the show through all four rounds of each season. Beat Shazam is also full of guest appearances from famous personalities.

It was also nominated for two Teen Choice Awards consecutively in 2017 and 2018. The sixth season of Beat Shazam will premiere on Fox on May 23.

3) Don't Forget the Lyrics!

Initially having premiered in 2007, Don't Forget the Lyrics! was a musical game show that had contestants singing along to karoake while reading the lyrics from a screen. As the game progressed, the lyrics would disappear and the contestant would have to come up with the lyrics themselves. However, the final episode of the game show aired in 2009.

The show was then revived in 2022 and did get fairly popular among fans of game shows. The contestants on the show also get to choose the genre and style of music that they want to go with, making the show more interesting because of the difficult decisions that are to be made.

Don't Forget the Lyrics, hosted by Niecy Nash, will premiere its second season on Fox on May 23, 2023.

While quizzes were the most traditional forms of game shows, musical shows and reality TV have also come to define television in their own way. As producers and creators try to come up with their own takes and twists on age-old formats, more and more creative game shows are up for release every day.

