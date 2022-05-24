"It's back": Fans are thrilled as Don't Forget The Lyrics returns to Fox after 10 years

Don't Forget The Lyrics is back for an all-new season as Fox reprogrammes the series format. Hosted by Niecy Nash, the show challenges the contestants' musical memory for $1 million. Fans who watched the series growing up are now thrilled that it's been rebooted.

The show first premiered in 2007, with Wayne Brady as the host. The series went off air in 2009 and returned with a new syndicated version in 2010. But, in 2011, Don't Forget The Lyrics went off the air again until 2021, when Fox revealed that the hit show would be back again. While the contestants stand a chance to win $1 million by singing just ten songs, it will not be an easy feat.

The first contestant on the season premiere of Don't Forget The Lyrics is Fletch. If he wins, he plans on giving some back to the community and the rest to help his family. With the opportunity to win $1 million on the line, Fletch cruises through the rounds by acing the correct lyrics. But he finds himself stuck in a sticky situation when he reaches the 9th round.

Fletch decided to use his backup options, hoping that he would be able to guess the correct lyrics. But the two words on the screen didn't help, and neither did his friend, who was his second backup option. Not confident with the lyrics, Fletch decided to quit while he was ahead and walked away with $150,000.

Fans who waited for the season premiere claim that they are hyped up and ready for the reality game show

Fans are thrilled for the reboot of Don't Forget The Lyrics on Fox

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they are hyped up and ready for the season premiere.

Hector G. @HectorG_M5 #DontForgetTheLyrics It has been so long since this was on the air and I’m glad it’s back! It has been so long since this was on the air and I’m glad it’s back! 🔥🔥 #DontForgetTheLyrics

Ash @AshUnapologetic I’m so hype this is back lol. I love a cheesy game show! #DontForgetTheLyrics I’m so hype this is back lol. I love a cheesy game show! #DontForgetTheLyrics

🌻Becky With the Good Politics🌻 @krstimsu I think I've found the Game Show I'm destined to be on... #DontForgetTheLyrics ! All that radio and clubbing will finally be worth it I think I've found the Game Show I'm destined to be on... #DontForgetTheLyrics! All that radio and clubbing will finally be worth it

Chima Amanambu @chimatronx I'm happy for this show to be back on my TV! #DontForgetTheLyrics I'm happy for this show to be back on my TV! #DontForgetTheLyrics

Here's more details on Fox's Don't Forget The Lyrics

The rules of Don't Forget The Lyrics are simple. The contestants of the music game show will have different decades, genres, and musical artists to choose from in each round. The contestants then take to center stage to sing the song of their choice alongside the studio band.

The start of the lyrics is projected on the screen in front of them. But when the music stops, the lyrics disappear. The contestants must then render the missing lyrics without missing a beat. If the contestants perform the first nine songs correctly, they then move on to the final round.

The contestants will be presented with a No.1 hit song in the final round. This would be their last chance at an attempt to win the big prize of $1 million. The show offers them two backup options to help the contestants if they get stuck.

The contestants can either call a friend on stage to help them finish the lyrics as an option. They can also choose to have three words show up on the screen. If they still find it hard to finish the lyrics and are not confident, they can walk away with the money they've won so far.

If they decide to go for it and the lyrics are wrong, they drop back down to the guaranteed money they won earlier on the show. The series will return next week for an all-new episode.

Don't Forget The Lyrics will air every Monday at 8.00 pm ET only on FOX. Readers can check local listings for more information.

Edited by Suchitra