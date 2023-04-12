Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return tonight with an all-new episode and another new champion. This season seems to be extraordinarily difficult for participants, with most failing to make even ordinary streaks. This is vastly different from the previous season, which not only saw regular streaks but also some of the most exceptional streaks in the show's history.

In this episode, Kat Jepson will play her second game. Given the track record of season 39, fans are not expecting much from the new contestants. Freshly-crowned Kat Jepson will face off against Laura Caton and Ben Chan. Kat Jepson managed to win a modest $20,399 on her first day, which is not exceptional but is not a small amout either.

Jeopardy! is arguably the most popular American game show of all time. The long history of the show began in 1964, but it has managed to outdo almost all other game shows to become a global phenomenon. Strikingly, the game show is more popular now than it ever was in the past. Its engaging nature and offbeat format have received appreciation from fans globally, and its final round has become a cult phenomenon in recent years.

The final round of Jeopardy! is the key to its unmatched success, and it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

However, it can still be quite cumbersome on a daily basis. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Today's Final Jeopardy! question: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"England’s "Bloody Assizes" & a 1685 life sentence for perjury were 2 main origins of this amendment to the U.S. Constitution."

This question is from the category "The Bill of Rights." An extremely offbeat topic, this particular question is quite difficult compared to the ones that came in the recent episodes. It should prove to be quite a challenge for the contestants tonight.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: England’s “Bloody Assizes” & a 1685 life sentence for perjury were the 2 main origins of this amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Solution: Eighth Amendment.

The Eighth Amendment of the US Constitution reads:

"Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted."

It was inspired by the English Bill of Rights.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Kat Jepson, an artist originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Laura Caton, a nonprofit arts administrator from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

