Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - Thursday, September 15, 2022

The all-new season of Jeopardy! is ready to premiere a new episode on September 15, 2022. The upcoming episode of the long-running game show will mark the return of Luigi De Guzman for his fifth game in a row. The Arlington-based attorney has kicked off the new season in style with his terrific gameplay and breathtaking streak.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Luigi De Guzman will face Annabel Osburn, a contract manager from Austin, Texas, and Gilad Avrahami, a recent college graduate from New York, New York. Luigi De Guzman will try to extend his streak further after he already amazed fans with his great streak.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest running game shows in the world, having originally begun in 1964. The show is exclusively general knowledge-based and requires the participant to tackle unique obstacles and perform under pressure. The show is popular for its unusual format and engaging nature, something that has become synonymous with the name Jeopardy! The final round of the show also adds to the soaring appeal of the show.

In the final round, participants face a variety of complicated challenges. But what makes it even more appealing is that viewers can be a part of this round from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Though this has become a common practice for fans of the show, it can often be a cumbersome process. To ease things, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details about the upcoming episode below.

September 15, 2022, Thursday - Today's Final Jeopardy!

question is from the category "U.S. Colleges & Universities"

The question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Founded as a technical institute in 1900, its sports teams are the Tartans & its official mascot is a Scottish terrier."

This is a relatively easy topic for those who have previously researched the matter. The main reason for this topic being easier than others is that it is much narrower than most topics in the final round.

The final round follows an offbeat format where the participants are supplied with the answer and they have to figure out the answer. Under the right circumstances, this can cause a lot of trouble for them.

The solution to the September 15, 2022, Final Jeopardy

Solution: Carnegie Mellon University.

Carnegie Mellon University was founded in 1900 by the Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. The sports team of the college derives its name from its Scottish heritage. The official mascot is also a Scottish terrier for the same reason. The mascot was added relatively recently, in 2007.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, September 15, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming are:

Four-day champion Luigi de Guzman

Austin-based contract manager Annabel Osburn

Gilad Avrahami, a recent college graduate from New York

Luigi de Guzman will look to increase his streak after his tremendous display in the first few games.

Catch him live on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

