Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - Wednesday, August 24, 2022 

The famous American game show Jeopardy! is set to air another fascinating rerun episode from the legendary 38th season, which featured brilliant contestants such as Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider.

With only a few weeks until the start of the new season, the showrunners have decided to air encores to keep the momentum going. These are mostly episodes that had the best viewership and rating.

Christine Whelchel, the four-day champion, will compete against homemaker Margaret Shelton and technical trainer Stefan Stenroos in the next episode to extend their winning streak.

Jeopardy! was one of the first game shows to air in the United States, debuting in 1964. The show has gained tremendous popularity over the years with its engaging content.

Celebrity Jeopardy! @CelebJeopardy Get ready to see some familiar faces in the very first season of Your favorite quiz show has achieved celebrity status!Get ready to see some familiar faces in the very first season of #CelebrityJeopardy ! coming September 25 to ABC, and stream on Hulu. Your favorite quiz show has achieved celebrity status! ⭐️ Get ready to see some familiar faces in the very first season of #CelebrityJeopardy! coming September 25 to ABC, and stream on Hulu. https://t.co/yIq9ULvjeJ

Its unusual final round includes several one-of-a-kind challenges. There is also an opportunity for viewers to participate, such as correctly guessing the final question before the episode airs. However, some viewers may find this time consuming.

For your convenience, we've compiled every relevant detail from the upcoming episode, including the answer to the final question, below.

August 24, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"He was the first actor to star in three films that won the Oscar for Best Picture: those of 1934, 1935, and 1939."

This is a question from the category "The Silver Screen." This is an extremely interesting and broad topic. Given the nature of the question, it has been narrowed down to the best actors in the world. The answer to this question features a well-known actor.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Missed last night's nailbiter of a tiebreaker? Check out the highlights! Missed last night's nailbiter of a tiebreaker? Check out the highlights! https://t.co/a47S4rtSBg

Participants are given a solution to figure out the question in the final round. This can be a very difficult challenge for the participants under the right conditions.

Jeopardy! final question and solution - Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Amy Schneider's historic Jeopardy! run might have ended, but she'll be back. Until then, relive her last game by watching the highlights! Amy Schneider's historic Jeopardy! run might have ended, but she'll be back. Until then, relive her last game by watching the highlights! https://t.co/WOV3pfQaSr

The clue and solution to the upcoming final round's question are as follows:

Clue: He was the first actor to star in three films that won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 1934, 1935, and 1939.

Solution: Clark Gable.

Clark Gable, one of the most popular actors of the 1930s, was the first to star in three Oscar-winning films. He was at the pinnacle of his career when he signed with Warner Brothers. He was also one of the highest-paid actors in the industry.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Future ToCer Christine Whelchel is back on Jeopardy! tonight! And, if you don't remember, this one has a nailbiter of an ending. Future ToCer Christine Whelchel is back on Jeopardy! tonight! And, if you don't remember, this one has a nailbiter of an ending. https://t.co/y7LchsNTz6

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the show are:

Four-day champion Christine Whelchel

Homemaker Margaret Shelton

Technical trainer Stefan Stenroos.

Catch Christine's brilliant streak on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

Edited by Vinay Agrawal