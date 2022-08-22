Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 22, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new encore episode this week, featuring the legendary Amy Schneider once again. Since the series concluded its brilliant 38th season, it has continued to air reruns of the most successful episodes from that season to fill in the gap between the previous season and the upcoming one. Moreover, the 38th season is one of the most memorable seasons of the long-running game show, thanks to a number of outstanding contestants such as Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach.

The upcoming episode of the long-running game show will feature 40-day champion Amy Schneider facing off against music educator and choral director Janice Hawthorne Timm and librarian Rhone Talsma. This is one of the best episodes of the legendary season.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world, well-known for its engaging nature and offbeat format. The show started airing in 1964 and continued to captivate the audience till the present day. The final round of the show is also one of the main reasons for the show's constantly increasing popularity across the globe.

The unusual final round has an array of challenges that set it apart. Aside from that, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers usually do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice. However, it can often be difficult for casual viewers to guess every answer correctly. That's where we come in. Read on to find out the question, answer, and other details about the upcoming episode below.

August 22, 2022, Monday - Today's Final Jeopardy!

question is from the category "Countries of the World"

The question for the upcoming episode of August 22, 2022, reads:

"The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous."

This is a complex and broad category. However, it is sure to thrill geography buffs. To crack it, you'll need a lot of trivia knowledge.

The final round follows an odd format where the participants are supplied with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often cause a lot of trouble for the participants.

The solution to the August 22, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: Bangladesh.

Oddly enough, Bangladesh is the only country to end with the letter 'H.' As mentioned in the question, it is also one of the most populous countries in the world. With a population of over 150 million, it is the eighth most populous country in the world. This was one of the nations formed during the Indian Partition of 1947, previously being a part of India.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, August 22, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are:

40-game champion Amy Schneider

Music educator and choral director Janice Hawthorne Timm

Librarian Rhone Talsma

Catch Amy's dazzling streak on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

