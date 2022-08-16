Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 15, 2022, Monday

The popular American game show Jeopardy! is all set to come back with a new encore episode on August 15, 2022. After the show's conclusion the previous week, it started airing reruns of the best episodes from the extremely popular 38th season. The 38th season had some of the most memorable moments and contestants in the show's long history.

The upcoming encore episode will see the legendary Amy Schneider, one of the top performers in the history of the game, face off against dentist and entrepreneur Pam Schoenberg and retired substitute teacher Krys Fischer. The upcoming episode is all set to be a special one.

Jeopardy! is one of the most watched game shows in the history of American television, owing to its massively engaging format and unique content. It began airing back in the 1960s and continues to have a grasp on viewers decades later. It is heavily based on general knowledge and trivia skills. The final round of the show also plays a significant part in its constantly rising popularity.

The final round of the show has a variety of different challenges and allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, this is not always easy. The constantly changing topics and the broad number of categories often make it difficult for casual viewers to be a part of the fun. That is where we come in. Read on to find out the solution to the upcoming final round's answer below.

August 15, 2022, Monday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "International Friendship"

The final question for the upcoming round of the popular game show reads,

"The organization these International was founded in 1956; they’re partner-städte in Germany & villes jumelées in France."

This is not an easy topic for casual viewers. Even seasoned trivia fans may have difficulty with this. The topic, "International Friendship," covers a broad range of historical and political subjects that would require a great understanding of history to solve.

The final round also has an odd challenge. Participants are generally supplied with the solution in this round, and they have to figure out the question. This can often be a very difficult twist.

The solution to the August 15, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: Sister Cities.

Though the concept of twin cities dates back centuries, it was not until 1940 that the official concept of sister cities came into being. Sister Cities International was formed in the 1950s, with the United States entering the agreement.

Since 1956, Sister Cities International has been working to create exchanges that have a positive impact on communities and foster lifelong friendships.

In the final round, participants are left with a difficult choice. They can either play on and risk the chance of losing it all, or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streaks.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, August 15, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming encore episode are:

Nine-day champion Amy Schneider

Dentist and entrepreneur Pam Schoenberg

Retired substitute teacher Krys Fischer

Catch Amy's brilliant streak on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

