Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 11, 2022, Thursday

After the conclusion of the legendary 38th season, Jeopardy! is back with encore episodes to fill the void between the end of this one and the start of the new season. These reruns comprise some of the best episodes from the brilliant season, which featured some legendary contestants like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider.
The upcoming rerun of the popular game show will feature three-day champion Andrew He trying to continue his streak by beating CPA Molly Karol and California-based accountant Jeff Meyers.
Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of television owing to its massively engaging nature and offbeat format, something that has become a trademark of the show. It originally began in 1964 and has lasted the test of time, becoming a fan favorite across the globe. The final round of Jeopardy! is also an important reason for the show's soaring popularity. Being a general knowledge-based game, it requires a great presence of mind amidst some challenging twists and turns.
But the show's amazing final round, which features a number of unusual tests and a generally complex premise, tops them all. It also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the final answer correctly ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as this can often be a complicated process, we have compiled all the relevant details, including the answer to the upcoming final question below.
August 11, 2022, Thursday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Myths and Legends"
The question for the upcoming final round of the show reads:
"This legendary place has been identified as being in Caerleon, Wales & in Winchester, England."
This is a broad category and would require quite some trivia skills to solve. This particular question is also a difficult one.
The final question follows an engaging format where the participants are supplied with the solution and they have to figure out the question. Under the right circumstances, this can prove to be quite challenging.
The solution to the August 11, 2022, Final Jeopardy!
Solution: Camelot.
Camelot is a legendary castle and court most commonly associated with King Arthur. The location of the castle has never been confirmed and most historians debate its existence. It made its first appearance in 12th-century French romances. Arguments about its location and existence are still in question.
In the final round, participants are faced with a tough choice. They can either play the round and run the risk of losing their entire earnings for the day, or walk away and lose the chance to increase their streak. The final round has always been the most difficult round to crack, even for veteran players like Mattea Roach.
Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, August 11, 2022
The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are:
- Three-day champion Andrew He
- CPA Molly Karol
- Accountant Jeff Meyers
The upcoming rerun episode was one of the best episodes of the season. Catch it on your local stations tonight.